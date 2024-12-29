Lakers send D'Angelo Russell to Nets in trade involving Dorian Finney-Smith

.

Shams Charania: BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Updating my Thursday story regarding Memphis' pursuit of Brooklyn's Dorian Finney-Smith:

League sources say there are active discussions between the teams on the trade scenario in the story: John Konchar and Luke Kennard to the Nets for DFS.

Original: tinyurl.com/mpr996xn - 6:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons (lower back injury management) is OUT tonight vs. Spurs.

Dorian Finney-Smith (left calf contusion) is questionable again.

Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, and Trendon Watford also remain OUT. - 12:45 PM

More on this storyline

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are both officially available. Jaxson Hayes is also available. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 28, 2024

Dave McMenamin: JJ Redick says Rui Hachimura (illness) is available and Anthony Davis (ankle) and D’Angelo Russell (thumb) will go through their pregame workouts with the intention of playing, should they feel good to go. -via Twitter @mcten / December 28, 2024

Jovan Buha: JJ Redick says LeBron James and Rui Hachimura are sick and were excused from practice. They are both questionable for tomorrow. AD is questionable. DLo is probable. Jaxson Hayes participated in the non-contact portion of practice and is day-to-day. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / December 27, 2024

Marc Stein: The Nets are known to be seeking a first-round draft pick from the Grizzlies in any potential deal for Dorian Finney-Smith. It is expected the Grizzlies would receive second-round draft compensation if a trade comes to a fruition. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 28, 2024

Marc Stein: Updating my Thursday story regarding Memphis' pursuit of Brooklyn's Dorian Finney-Smith: League sources say there are active discussions between the teams on the trade scenario in the story: John Konchar and Luke Kennard to the Nets for DFS. Original: tinyurl.com/mpr996xn -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 28, 2024

Erik Slater: Dorian Finney-Smith is available for Nets tonight vs. Spurs. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / December 27, 2024

