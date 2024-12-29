Shedeur Sanders seemingly taps himself as No. 1 NFL Draft pick with New York Giants cleats

Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants? (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

You can never say Shedeur Sanders is lacking for confidence.

Hours before the likely final game of his collegiate career at the Alamo Bowl, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback showed off custom cleats with the logo and colors of the New York Giants, who just happen to be the current owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

For whatever reason, however, Sanders took the field at the Alamodome wearing a pair of black cleats rather than the Giants pair. The message was still sent: "We know where we going."

Detailed look at Shedeur Sanders’ custom New York Giants Nike cleats 🔴🔵 Should the Giants draft him? 🤔



📸: nomad_customs https://t.co/92Pk7CKW43 pic.twitter.com/iU1IjlQpy4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 28, 2024

The Sanders family has been pretty clear where it expects Shedeur to be drafted next year. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders outright said, "The Giants are not giving up that pick ... Shedeur's going to be the No. 1 pick." He has also said in the past that Shedeur is willing to pull an Eli Manning at the draft (i.e. force the team that selects him to trade him by refusing to play there).

Whether the Giants are willing on that end, or if they will even have that pick, is another story. They currently own the top pick with an NFL-worst 2-13 record, with five other teams sitting right behind them at three wins and two games left to play for many of them.

Sanders is by no means the slam-dunk top quarterback in a relatively weak class, or even the consensus best quarterback in his class. Yahoo Sports' most recent mock draft had the Giants selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1, with Sanders falling all the way to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. As much as Sanders might carry himself as the top pick — and we're not ruling out the possibility he knows something we don't through some back-channeling — he will still have plenty to prove in the NFL's eyes.

Meanwhile, one Colorado player who had some custom cleats made and actually wore them during the Alamo Bowl was Travis Hunter. He had a pair of Heisman shoes made to celebrate his recent win.

heat on feet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/76VMx05Swb — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 28, 2024

Hunter is another candidate for the No. 1 pick, which likely depends on which team holds the selection. As an unprecedented two-way talent, Hunter is considered by many to be the top prospect in this year's draft.