Chelsea slip up against Fulham, Manchester United display lack of leadership & New Year’s resolutions!

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Chelsea’s shocking last minute loss to Fulham on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis then break down the the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City.

Later, Christian and Alexis give a few Premier League clubs some resolutions for 2025.

(4:30) - Fulham def. Chelsea

(18:35) - Liverpool def. Leicester City

(25:15) - Man City draw Everton 1-1

(31:25) - Wolves def. Manchester United

(37:15) - Nottingham Forest def. Tottenham

(43:25) - 2025 Premier League resolutions

