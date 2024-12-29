Advertisement

Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell to Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton

The Lakers also dealt Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to Brooklyn.

ian casselberry
Contributing writer
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Also included in the package going to Brooklyn is Maxwell Lewis and three second-round draft picks.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.