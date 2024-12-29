Liz Roscher
NFL scores, live updates: Eagles still in the hunt for NFC No. 1 seed vs. Cowboys, Josh Allen looks to build MVP case vs. Jets
The Bills' Josh Allen and Ravens' Lamar Jackson are the MVP front runners
The Philadelphia Eagles want some security. After a high-scoring loss to the Washington Commanders last week, the NFC East division title Champagne was put back on ice for at least another week. But Philly can assure itself of a first-round bye — and at least for the day, stay in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — with a win over the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that loss to Washington with a concussion, but the ground game still did its thing, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 150 yards. He's just 268 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record of 2,105, and while Barkley was held under 70 yards in the teams' first matchup, Dallas' porous run defense — ranked 26th in the league — could be a chance for him to gain some ground on the record.
Also in the early window, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, with Josh Allen eyeing a potential first NFL MVP award. He'll need to impress voters — in a game that won't affect much of the first round of the playoffs for the Bills, with the Chiefs clinching the No. 1 seed on Christmas Day — to keep pace with Lamar Jackson after his brilliant Christmas performance.
Week 17 Sunday NFL schedule
Early window
Cowboys vs. Eagles — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Jets vs. Bills — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Raiders vs. Saints — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Colts vs. Giants — 1 p.m ET | Fox
Panthers vs. Buccaneers — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Titans vs. Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Late window
Dolphins vs. Browns — 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
Packers vs. Vikings — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Sunday Night Football
Falcons vs. Commanders — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
