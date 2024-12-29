NFL scores, live updates: Eagles still in the hunt for NFC No. 1 seed vs. Cowboys, Josh Allen looks to build MVP case vs. Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles want some security. After a high-scoring loss to the Washington Commanders last week, the NFC East division title Champagne was put back on ice for at least another week. But Philly can assure itself of a first-round bye — and at least for the day, stay in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — with a win over the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that loss to Washington with a concussion, but the ground game still did its thing, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 150 yards. He's just 268 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record of 2,105, and while Barkley was held under 70 yards in the teams' first matchup, Dallas' porous run defense — ranked 26th in the league — could be a chance for him to gain some ground on the record.

Also in the early window, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, with Josh Allen eyeing a potential first NFL MVP award. He'll need to impress voters — in a game that won't affect much of the first round of the playoffs for the Bills, with the Chiefs clinching the No. 1 seed on Christmas Day — to keep pace with Lamar Jackson after his brilliant Christmas performance.

Week 17 Sunday NFL schedule

Early window

Late window