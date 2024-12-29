Advertisement
Live

NFL scores, live updates: Eagles still in the hunt for NFC No. 1 seed vs. Cowboys, Josh Allen looks to build MVP case vs. Jets

The Bills' Josh Allen and Ravens' Lamar Jackson are the MVP front runners

yahoo sports staff

The Philadelphia Eagles want some security. After a high-scoring loss to the Washington Commanders last week, the NFC East division title Champagne was put back on ice for at least another week. But Philly can assure itself of a first-round bye — and at least for the day, stay in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — with a win over the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that loss to Washington with a concussion, but the ground game still did its thing, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 150 yards. He's just 268 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record of 2,105, and while Barkley was held under 70 yards in the teams' first matchup, Dallas' porous run defense — ranked 26th in the league — could be a chance for him to gain some ground on the record.

Also in the early window, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, with Josh Allen eyeing a potential first NFL MVP award. He'll need to impress voters — in a game that won't affect much of the first round of the playoffs for the Bills, with the Chiefs clinching the No. 1 seed on Christmas Day — to keep pace with Lamar Jackson after his brilliant Christmas performance.

Live7 updates
  • Liz Roscher

    Raiders TE Brock Bowers could break Mike Ditka's 1961 record

    Brock Bowers, rookie tight end for the Raiders, could break Mike Ditka's longstanding record for rookie TE receiving yards on Sunday. The Raiders play the Saints, one of the worst defenses in the league, so Bowers could get a chance to eat today. Not that he needs a full meal to break the record. He just needs a snack.

    Going into Sunday, Bowers has 1,067 receiving yards. He needs just 10 more to break Ditka's record of 1,076.

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Cowboys vs. Eagles

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Raiders vs. Saints

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Titans vs. Jaguars

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Jets vs. Bills

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Colts vs. Giants