Nintendo at E3 2021: 'Metroid Dread,' 'Mario Party,' and more Nintendo Switch reveals

The Nintendo Switch.

Is this finally the time we hear about a new Nintendo Switch?

On Tuesday, Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct live stream during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, with announcements on video games coming to the company's popular video game console.

However, all eyes are on rumors of an updated Nintendo Switch, which would reportedly include 4K support and an improved screen.

Matti Littunen, equity analyst at AllianceBernstein, said it's possible we don't see a new Nintendo Switch device until at least next year. "Sales are still strong and the transition to the new gen has been slowed down," he said.

Where to watch Nintendo E3 2021 live stream

Nintendo is streaming the direct live on its website, as well as platforms including Twitch and YouTube, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

If you can't watch live, USA TODAY will provide updates of the event as it happens:

Shin Megami Tensei V

The popular role-playing epic is back. Footage of the game appears to show a student in high school getting sucked into an alternate dimension with demons and other creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. It's available November 12.

WarioWare: Get it Together

WAHAHAHA!



Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to #NintendoSwitch in #WarioWare: Get It Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10.



Pre-order: https://t.co/cPzMp5K37v pic.twitter.com/YuwIblXJiZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Ready to pluck hairs out from armpits and squeeze toothpaste out of tubes in the fastest time possible? Get ready for the "micro-game" collection WarioWare: Get It Together. It's available in September.

Story continues

Metroid Dread, Metroid Prime 4 details

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8.



Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.



Pre-order: https://t.co/p0Dsf1YiKY pic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

So not only did Nintendo reveal they are still working on Metroid Prime 4, but there's another Metroid title in the works called Metroid Dread. It's a side-scroller that looks very much like the classic games from the NES era. Nintendo says it's the first two-dimensional Metroid game in 19 years. Metroid Dread launches October 8.

Mario Party is back

#MarioParty Superstars arrives on #NintendoSwitch, 10/29! Enjoy 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 era & 100 minigames from the series catalog – all of which can be played with button controls. Plus, all game modes work with online play!



Pre-order: https://t.co/4HJ3nStiWW pic.twitter.com/ocw1Z407Qe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Nintendo is taking a trip back through Mario Party history with Mario Party Superstars, featuring a series of classic game boards from the Nintendo 64 era, and more than 100 minigames from the franchise catalog. They also all work online.

Life is Strange comes to Switch

A trio of Life is Strange games are coming to #NintendoSwitch! Play two award-winning stories when @LifeIsStrange Remastered Collection comes to Nintendo Switch later this year and experience the newest story in the series with Life Is Strange: True Colors, launching 9/10! pic.twitter.com/etqqkzNFOd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

The popular narrative adventure game from publisher Square Enix will become available on Switch. Life is Strange True Colors will arrive on September 10, while a Remastered collection launches later this year.

Tekken joins the Smash Bros. fight

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/mjyJQwZ2pX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Kazuya of Tekken fame is the latest brawler to step into battle as a new character in fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. No word on the timing of his Smash Bros. debut.

Follow Brett Molina and Mike Snider on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nintendo E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party, more announcements