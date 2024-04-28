Oklahoma City looks to secure series against New Orleans in game 4

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (49-33, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Thunder -4.5; over/under is 204.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Thunder lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the New Orleans Pelicans in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Thunder defeated the Pelicans 106-85 in the last matchup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 19 points.

The Pelicans are 30-22 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.7 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Thunder are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.5.

The Pelicans average 115.1 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder give up. The Thunder average 9.4 more points per game (120.1) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (110.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring).

Thunder: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

