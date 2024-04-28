Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 27, 2024

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Boston 3 Toronto 1

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Dallas 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 2 (2OT)

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Tampa Bay 6 Florida 3

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

PWHL

Montreal 2 Ottawa 0

Boston 2 Minnesota 1

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Semifinals

Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

(Grand Rapids leads best-of-five series 1-0)

First Round

Hartford 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)

(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1

(Ontario wins best-of-three series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Orlando 112 Cleveland 89

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Boston 104 Miami 84

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

L.A. Lakers 119 Denver 108

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Oklahoma City 106 New Orleans 85

(Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 4 Toronto 2

Boston 17 Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 15 Milwaukee 3

Houston 12 Colorado 4

Cincinnati 8 Texas 4

Cleveland 4 Atlanta 2 (11)

Seattle 3 Arizona 1

American League

Baltimore 7 Oakland 0

Detroit 6 Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10)

Minnesota 16 L.A. Angels 5

National League

St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11 Miami 4

Philadelphia 5 San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 3 (10)

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 1

Vancouver 1 New York 1

CF Montréal 0 Columbus 0

Austin FC 2 L.A. Galaxy 0

Cincinnati 2 Colorado 1

D.C. United 2 Seattle 1

New York City FC 2 Charlotte FC 1

Miami 4 New England 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 0 Chicago 0

Dallas 2 Houston 0

Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

San Jose 1 Nashville 1

Portland 3 Los Angeles FC 2

---

NLL Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Toronto 9 Rochester 6

Buffalo 10 Georgia 9 (OT)

San Diego 9 Panther City 8 (OT)

---

The Canadian Press