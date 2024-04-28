Sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 27, 2024
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Boston 3 Toronto 1
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Dallas 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 2 (2OT)
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Tampa Bay 6 Florida 3
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
PWHL
Montreal 2 Ottawa 0
Boston 2 Minnesota 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Semifinals
Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
(Grand Rapids leads best-of-five series 1-0)
First Round
Hartford 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)
(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1
(Ontario wins best-of-three series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Orlando 112 Cleveland 89
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
Boston 104 Miami 84
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
L.A. Lakers 119 Denver 108
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Oklahoma City 106 New Orleans 85
(Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 4 Toronto 2
Boston 17 Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees 15 Milwaukee 3
Houston 12 Colorado 4
Cincinnati 8 Texas 4
Cleveland 4 Atlanta 2 (11)
Seattle 3 Arizona 1
American League
Baltimore 7 Oakland 0
Detroit 6 Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10)
Minnesota 16 L.A. Angels 5
National League
St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets 4
Washington 11 Miami 4
Philadelphia 5 San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 3 (10)
---
MLS
Vancouver 1 New York 1
CF Montréal 0 Columbus 0
Austin FC 2 L.A. Galaxy 0
Cincinnati 2 Colorado 1
D.C. United 2 Seattle 1
New York City FC 2 Charlotte FC 1
Miami 4 New England 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 0 Chicago 0
Dallas 2 Houston 0
Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
San Jose 1 Nashville 1
Portland 3 Los Angeles FC 2
---
NLL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Toronto 9 Rochester 6
Buffalo 10 Georgia 9 (OT)
San Diego 9 Panther City 8 (OT)
---
