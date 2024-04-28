Denver looks to clinch series in game 5

Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Los Angeles Lakers in game five. The Lakers won the last meeting 119-108 on April 28 led by 30 points from LeBron James, while Nikola Jokic scored 33 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 33-19 against conference opponents. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.5.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 20-25 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up (14.3). The Lakers score 8.4 more points per game (118.0) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 20.6 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press