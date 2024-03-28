Closer Romano one of four Blue Jays placed on injured list ahead of season opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL.

The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list.

Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All placements were retroactive to Monday.

Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and backup catcher Brian Serven were selected to the big-league roster and right-hander Yosver Zulueta was designated for assignment.

Right-hander Jose Berrios was scheduled to start for Toronto in the late-afternoon opener against Rays right-hander Zach Eflin at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays have 13 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders on the roster.

Kevin Kiermaier, George Springer and Daulton Varsho return as the starting outfield. Davis Schneider and Cavan Biggio were listed as infielders although both players will likely serve in outfield roles on occasion.

With Romano and Swanson on the IL, right-handers Wes Parsons, Mitch White, Trevor Richards and Nate Pearson will provide depth to a bullpen that will likely see Chad Green, Genesis Cabrera, Tim Mayza and Yimi Garcia serve in high-leverage spots.

Manoah was tabbed as the likely fifth starter at the start of spring training but his injury woes created an opening for Bowden Francis. The right-hander joins a rotation that includes ace Kevin Gausman, Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi.

Newcomers include free-agent signings Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Vogelbach and Justin Turner. Serven was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

Francis, Pearson and Schneider were named to the team's Opening Day roster for the first time in their respective careers.

Bassitt was tabbed to pitch Friday against fellow right-hander Aaron Civale. Kikuchi, a southpaw, will get the nod on Saturday against right-hander Zack Littell. Neither team named a starter for Sunday.

Story continues

Toronto went 89-73 last year before being swept by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round, scoring just one run in two games.

After this week's four-game series wraps in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Blue Jays will continue their 10-game road trip with three-game sets against the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

Toronto's home opener at the recently renovated Rogers Centre is April 8th against the Seattle Mariners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press