Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden start for visitors

Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester City in a midweek Premier League clash tonight with the visitors hoping to continue their title challenge.

After securing their place in the FA Cup final, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s team will now have their sights on closing the gap on Arsenal and continuing their title challenge. The Gunners moved three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with an impressive 5-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday while Jurgen Klopp’s team were dealt a serious blow as Everton beat them 2-0 yesterday.

City are still the favourites to lift the trophy as they have two games in hand on Mikel Arteta’s side and only trail by four points. Still, the margin for error is slim and Guardiola will know that his team cannot slip up against a potentially stubborn Brighton this evening.

After securing European football for the first time in the club’s history last year, the Seagulls are still in with a chance of repeating that feat. They are six points behind seventh-placed Newcastle United and could move as high as ninth should they defeat City.

Brighton vs Man City LIVE

Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

City can move three points closer to Arsenal with a win

Roberto de Zerbi’s team are still targeting the European places

Erling Haaland set to miss the game with Phil Foden and John Stones doubts

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Gross, Baleba; Lallana, Moder, Joao Pedro; Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Manchester City FC

Brighton vs Man City

19:45 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the players warming up:

Brighton vs Man City

19:40 , Sonia Twigg

“Brighton away, if you put it in my calendar, is one of the toughest ones for the way we play,” says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, reported by BBC Sport

“[It gets] harder. My admiration is growing every season. They’ve had a lot of problems, important players were sold like [loanee Levi] Colwill, [Moises] Caicedo, [Alexis] Mac Allister. They were really important players.

“They have a lot of injuries and play three competitions, but the way they play is always there. He is doing an incredible job at Brighton.”

Brighton vs Man City

19:35 , Sonia Twigg

There is less than half an hour to go until kick off on the south coast, and Brighton will want to show the form they started the season with, however the defending champions will be difficult to beat.

Man City go into the match four points behind top-placed Arsenal but having played two games left, and if they can win all their remaining matches they will finish the season top of the Premier League.

Brighton vs Man City

19:30 , Sonia Twigg

Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference: “We played a lot of games. Madrid was really intense for many things, we were out of the Champions League having done really well and after two or three days we were tired. Not just in the legs, more complaining they were tired here (in the head).

“People sitting in chairs say, ‘Ah, I complain’. But I defend my players, I know what I’m talking about much, much better than the people outside. That’s why I say I’m really impressed, but all the time I’m thinking, ‘They will fall down’. This time (I thought) it would not be possible and still they make it possible.

“That’s why when I reflect on my period here I will always admire these type of players for many years still for finding a way to still be in. This is unbelievable.”

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City’s mental endurance across packed schedule

19:20 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola has marvelled at the mental strength of his Manchester City squad, praising their refusal to “fall down” despite a gruelling schedule.

Thursday’s Premier League trip to Brighton will be their 53rd match of a season which started with the Community Shield on August 6 and has included the European Super Cup against Sevilla, the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and a run to the FA Cup final next month.

Last week they bowed out of the Champions League in a draining quarter-final penalty shootout against Real Madrid, but Guardiola is full of pride for the way his side have stayed up for the three-way title fight with Arsenal and Liverpool.

“The human being does not have no limits, science says you need a certain time to recover many things, not just physically – mentally as well,” he said.

Brighton vs Man City

19:10 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the teams arriving at the stadium:

Brighton team news

19:04 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Gross, Baleba; Lallana, Moder, Joao Pedro; Welbeck.

Subs: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Adingra, Fati, Buonanotte , Offiah, O’Mah.

Brighton team news

19:04 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton have had a lengthy break, their last match came 12 days ago.

Jason Steele will be between the posts in place of Bart Verbruggen, and Pervis Estupinan has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and Valentin Barco will be left-back.

Adam Lallana was also chosen to start, with Simon Adingra dropping to the bench.

Man City team news

19:01 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City made three changes from their FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Ederson returns in goal, with Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol also named in the starting XI, with John Stones and Jack Grealish on the bench.

Man City team news

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

Man City XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez

SUBS | Ortega, Dias, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Brighton vs Man City

18:50 , Sonia Twigg

The teams will be announced in just 10 minutes time.

A closer look at Man City’s title run in

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

There will be no repeat of the treble, after City were knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Real Madrid, but the double is still on. Defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal last weekend left the champions in control of the title race, and now they have a favourable run ahead of them after hitting the front

City, after all, have been here before and their Premier League fixtures are looking more favourable now those games against Liverpool and Arsenal are out of the equation. It leaves a trip to Tottenham, where City have never won in the Premier League under Guardiola, as their toughest fixture of the run-in. The Gunners could do with a favour from their north London rivals, there.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Man City, Arsenal or Liverpool?

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Or is it down to two? Liverpool’s defeat to Everton on Wednesday was the third time in four Premier League games in which Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points, and it all but eliminated Liverpool from the title race with just four games to go.

With City in action in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, both Arsenal and Liverpool were left with two games to play before City’s next Premier League fixture. Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away and then thrashing Chelsea to move four points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side,

The champions have two games in hand and will now look to respond at Brighton. Guardiola’s side are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is still in their hands.

Pep Guardiola lashes out at ‘unacceptable’ scheduling of Man City’s FA Cup semi-final

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola admitted it was “unacceptable” that Manchester City’s 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea was scheduled for less than 72 hours after their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

City recovered from their European exit on Wednesday night – when they played extra-time against Real before losing on penalties – to edge past Mauricio Pochettino’s side, thanks to a goal in the 84th minute from Bernardo Silva, but they were clearly fatigued at Wembley.

Chelsea had more than enough chances to settle the semi-final in their favour but, as was the case on their last visit here against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, wasteful finishing was their downfall, with Nicolas Jackson the primary culprit.

Yet despite seeing his side reach their third FA Cup final in six seasons, Guardiola’s thoughts were dominated by what he considered to be poor scheduling of the match by the Football Association.

Manchester City players ‘in the fridge’ ahead of key run of games

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City players will need to cool off “in the fridge” after their exertions of the past few days.

City responded to last Wednesday’s draining penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid by digging in for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

The win, secured by a late goal from Bernardo Silva, maintained their hope of defending the domestic double but Guardiola later hit out at the scheduling of the fixture.

The City boss felt his players should have been allowed more rest after their European game and he now intends to give them a break before they return to Premier League action at Brighton on Thursday.

“In the fridge for two days,” said Guardiola when asked what his plans were for his squad ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Man City

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

The club now have a game in hand on both Arsenal and Liverpool, who are tied at the top of the Premier League on 74 points. The defending champions are one point further back with six league fixtures to go.

Haaland did not feature in the Chelsea win after suffering a muscular problem, while Foden has played nearly 50 times in all competitions since the start of the campaign.

In better news for Guardiola, John Stones was able to take part in training after his half-time withdrawal at Wembley.

The England defender has dealt with a number of injury issues this season but remains a key figure as Manchester City target twin triumphs.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden sit out Manchester City training ahead of run-in

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland missed the open portion of Manchester City training on Tuesday, putting in doubt their participation in the Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Pep Guardiola’s side continue their pursuit of the title with a trip to the Amex on Thursday as the manager continues to manage a hectic schedule.

After their FA Cup win over Chelsea, Guardiola slammed the “unacceptable” scheduling that forced his side to play the Cup semi-final at Wembley just days after exiting the Champions League on penalties to Real Madrid.

It led him to declare that some of his players would be put “in the fridge” to rest them for the challenges to come with Manchester City still in the hunt for two trophies.

Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV?

16:00 , Sonia Twigg

When is it?

Manchester City vs Brighton kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, April 25, 2024 and the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the match via the SkyGo website or app.

Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV? Kick off time, channel and how watch Premier League fixture

15:30 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, and will not want to lose points in the race for a Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have longer to prepare than some others who played this weekend, and do not travel to the south coast to face Brighton until Thursday.

City had to work hard against Chelsea, and the manager was left angry at the schedule, and argued that the game on Saturday came too soon after his side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday.

After securing European football for the first time in the club’s history last year, the Seagulls are still in with a chance, and are six points behind seventh-placed Manchester United.

Brighton vs Man City

14:14 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage of Brighton vs Manchester City, which kicks off at 8pm at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton.

Early team news

14:17 , Sonia Twigg

Team news

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will again miss out due to injury, though both Phil Foden - who missed training earlier in the week - and John Stones are set to be available. Some rotation is likely, though, with Guardiola managing a busy fixture list.

Brighton have a host of injury issues, including Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Adam Webster, although they could return soon. While Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March may not feature again this campaign.