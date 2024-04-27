Minnesota looks to secure series against Phoenix in game 4

Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Timberwolves -1; over/under is 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves look to clinch the series over the Phoenix Suns in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 105-93 in the last meeting. Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves with 25 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points.

The Suns have gone 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 113.2 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 113.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 116.2 points per game the Suns score are 9.7 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.5). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.4% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists for the Suns. Bradley Beal is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press