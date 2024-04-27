Knicks take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the 76ers

New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE 76ers -4.5; over/under is 208

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last matchup 125-114 on April 25 led by 50 points from Joel Embiid, while Jalen Brunson scored 39 points for the Knicks.

The 76ers have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Knicks are 12-5 against the rest of the division. New York is fifth in the NBA with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 8.3.

The 76ers' 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 112.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 111.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 26.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 35.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press