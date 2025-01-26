Zach LaVine skies for the big oop

The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
The Sixers hit 21 3-pointers against the Cavs, led by Paul George's six and Eric Gordon shooting 4-for-4.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson has risen to the occasion after stepping into the spot occupied by the legendary Gregg Popovich.
The three-time player of the year suffered a puncture wound to his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas Day.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Liam Coen had taken himself out of the running for the Jacksonville job, but reversed course and officially became the Jaguars' next coach on Friday.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine make the case for their Western Conference All-Star starters headlined by Victor Wembanyama.
Who should represent the West in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.