Isaiah Hartenstein rocks the rim

Big men headline the latest list of priority pickups as Dan Titus gets fantasy hoops managers ready for an extended Week 7.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
From NIL to streaming to the ascendance of Caitlin Clark, has there ever been a year in sports that ushered in so much change at the same time?
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will play in prime time while fighting for a playoff berth.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
Mired in a realignment struggle for members, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are at the center of the latest conference realignment shakeup.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
Analyst Dan Titus hands out some early Fantasy Basketball Awards for the 2024-25 season — including one surprise pick for Fantasy MVP.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights five RBs with favorable matchups in Week 15.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
In today's edition: Belichick to UNC, new hockey CTE study, Rockets and Hawks advance, NFL power rankings, LeBron's TV debut, and more.
Rodriguez was WVU's coach from 2001 through 2007.