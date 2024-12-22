Why isn't Manchester United vs Bournemouth live on TV in UK today?

Why isn't Manchester United vs Bournemouth live on TV in UK today?

Manchester United are under pressure to bounce back when attention switches to the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils may have threatened to come back against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday but eventually lost 4-3 to exit at the quarter-final stage.

Ruben Amorim’s side now host Bournemouth in the League later today and another defeat would be a huge disappointment, even despite the fact the Cherries have impressed all season.

Still, supporters in the UK will not be able to watch the game.

Why isn’t Manchester United vs Bournemouth on TV in UK today?

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 21 December 2024.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK due to the blackout rules imposed across English football at that time – even despite moving due to United playing on Thursday night in the cup.

How to follow Manchester United vs Bournemouth

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!