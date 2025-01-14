West Ham vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

West Ham vs Fulham LIVE!

Graham Potter takes charge of first home game as West Ham manager in a London derby against Fulham tonight. Appointed less than a week ago, the 49-year-old’s return to management - after nearly two years away - ended in defeat in an FA Cup third round tie away at Aston Villa last Friday.

The fixture list does not get any easier for Potter as the Hammers host a Fulham side that are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions and make the short trip to east London on the back of an impressive 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup.

Furthermore, the Cottagers are yet to lose a single London derby this season and their last away game saw them come from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea thanks to a dramatic stoppage time winner. Victory for the visitors could see them move up to seventh if results elsewhere go their way, whilst West Ham know a win will see them leapfrog Manchester United and Tottenham into 12th. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Fulham latest news

Kick-off: 7.30pm GMT | London Stadium

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham

West Ham team news: Fullkrug out, Summerville doubtful

Fulham team news: Berge could return

Score prediction: Visitors to spoil Potter's big day

Fulham XI

18:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

And in the visitors' corner...

West Ham XI

18:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here's the West Ham XI for Graham Potter's first home game in charge...

Our London derby XI ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZzqwxKBSAu — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 14, 2025

Team news imminent

18:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

Stay tuned...

Jarrod Bowen update

18:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Jarrod Bowen is back on the grass and ahead of schedule in his recovery from a broken foot.

The West Ham captain fractured his left foot in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on December 29 and it was feared he would be out until late February.

But Bowen is progressing well and stepped up his recovery by beginning individual running work with West Ham physios at their Rush Green training ground on Monday.

Read the full story here!

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Fulham in London derbies

18:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham have been impressive in London derbies this season.

In fact, Marco Silva’s side are unbeaten in six games against a rival from the capital and have already taken a point at Tottenham as well as beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

(Getty Images)

Team news hint

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Looks like Lucas Paqueta and Lukasz Fabianski will be involved for West Ham this evening as their matchday shirts hang in the dressing room...

All set at London Stadium ⏳ pic.twitter.com/utP3Em7P7g — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 14, 2025

Silva ready for Potter

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Marco Silva says he’ll know what to expect from West Ham thanks to his previous encounters with manager Graham Potter.

“Of course, we know Graham really well and he knows ourselves well,” the Fulham boss explained to reporters. “It’s not going to be the first time for sure.

“They played a game last Friday. It was a chance for us to analyse and to be honest, what he did and what he planned for his team didn’t surprise us because it’s his team and it’s what he likes to do.

“It’s about focusing on ourselves, what we can do or not, and knowing the main ideas of West Ham is going to be there.”

Predicted West Ham XI

17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Niclas Fullkrug’s injury leaves Danny Ings as the only fit striker at West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio both already out, and he is primed for a prolonged spell as the focal point of the Hammers attack.

Left-back Emerson has had two days of training and could return, but 19-year-old Ollie Scarles played well in that position against Villa and could keep his place.

Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo continues to work with the physio, so should again miss out, but Konstantinos Mavropanos is fit.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Summerville, Kudus, Paqueta; Ings

(Action Images via Reuters)

Potter praises Silva

17:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Graham Potter has heaped praise on Fulham and Marco Silva ahead of tonight's London derby.

"I think Marco Silva has done a fantastic job at Fulham, earning promotion with them from the Championship and then developing the team and the club," Potter told reporters yesterday. "They have had key players move on - such as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Palhinha - but because they’ve got a strong team, and strong ideas, they’ve been able to deal with that. I think that’s a good example for anybody.

"They’ve got a lot of options, and they cross the ball really well. They get down the flanks well, and have a dangerous centre forward in the box, and the table shows that they’re a really good side."

(Getty Images)

Last time at the London Stadium

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham did claim all three points in the corresponding fixture last season as Andreas Pereira netted a brace at the London Stadium...

AP at the double on our last London Stadium visit. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/arht3dwNH4 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 14, 2025

West Ham vs Fulham latest odds

17:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

West Ham to win: 7/4

Draw: 9/5

Fulham to win: 5/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

West Ham vs Fulham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

West Ham wins: 51

Draws: 25

Fulham wins: 34

It finished all square in the reverse meeting at Craven Cottage earlier in the season with Danny Ings netting an injury time equaliser for West Ham.

Last-minute limbs in our last outing against Fulham ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/vOXjFdpWHZ — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 13, 2025

Standard Sport prediction

17:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham will fancy their chances against a West Ham side still so early into Potter’s tenure.

Fulham to win, 2-1.

Fulham team news

17:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham will assess Rodrigo Muniz after he came off at half-time against Watford but hope to welcome back Sander Berge. Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete will not make the game.

West Ham team news

17:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

West Ham begin life without Niclas Fullkrug after the German striker hobbled off just 15 minutes into the FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville, who was substituted at the break at Villa Park, is a doubt for the London derby.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

17:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith!

Welcome

17:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Fulham.

It's a first home game in charge of the Hammers for Graham Potter following his appointment last week and he'll be out to claim his first victory back in management after Friday night's FA Cup third round loss at the hands of Aston Villa.

Fulham are enjoying a fine season, particularly in the London derbies and will be looking to continue their push for European qualification.

Kick-off from the London Stadium is at 7.30pm GMT.