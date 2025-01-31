Weber State visits Eastern Washington on 4-game road skid

Weber State Wildcats (7-11, 4-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-14, 3-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Wildcats visit Eastern Washington.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Eastern Washington is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in conference play. Weber State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.1 turnovers per game.

Eastern Washington scores 65.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 69.4 Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.3 points and 13.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press