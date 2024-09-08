How to watch Cleveland vs. Dallas, TV channel, free live stream

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) rushes Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns will open up their 2024-25 National Football League campaign at home at Huntington Bank Field against the Dallas Cowboys, and if you want to catch the afternoon action on Sunday we have what you are looking for.

The Browns finished at 11-6 overall — good enough for second in the AFC North and a wild card spot. However, Cleveland was throttled by the Houston Texans in the opening round.

The Cowboys also finished second in their division, the NFC East, with the same record which earned them a postseason appearance. Like the Browns, Dallas exited stage right after the opening round.

Cleveland vs. Dallas Week 1 game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Browns against the Cowboys.

When : Sunday, Sept. 8

Where : Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel : FOX (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Pro football fans are amped about the official start of the season and this particular matchup should provide them the fix they have craved since the Super Bowl.

What time is Cleveland vs. Dallas?

The Browns take on the Cowboys at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8.

