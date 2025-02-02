USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Unrivaled live updates: How to watch Vinyl vs. Mist, Laces vs. Rose on Saturday night

Unrivaled returns to action on Saturday with one club seeking its first win of the season, while two other clubs hope to avoid a losing weekend in Week 3.

Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart and the winless Mist (0-4) will face the Rhyne Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and the Vinyl (2-2) in the first of two games at 6 p.m. ET.

Kayla McBride, Tiffany Hayes and the Laces (4-1) hope to bounce back after their first loss against Angel Reese and the Rose (1-4) in the second game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know, and follow along here for live updates from USA TODAY Sports:

Unrivaled score: Laces 17, Rose 14 after first quarter

Four Laces players have scored at least four points, led by five from Kayla McBride, to spark a 17-14 lead over the Rose. Chelsea Gray leads the Rose with six points after the first quarter.

Unrivaled final score: Mist 77, Vinyl 67

Breanna Stewart and the Mist are winless no more.

Stewart had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Aaliyah Edwards scored the game-winning 2-pointer, and the Mist won 77-67 in the first game on Saturday night.

Four Mist players scored in double figures to overcome a monster night by the Vinyl’s Dearica Hamby, who scored 35 points with 15 rebounds.

Edwards had 16 points, Jewell Loyd added 15 points and Rickea Jackson had 13 points for the Mist, who lost their first four Unrivaled games. The Mist shot 58% from the field, and 50% from 3-point range in the win.

“When you’re 0-4 it’s tough. But we continue to grind, and here we are,” Stewart said in a postgame interview on the court after the game.

The Vinyl, which won its first two Unrivaled games in Week 1, is riding a three-game losing streak.

Unrivaled score: Vinyl 65, Mist 64 after third quarter

Target winning score: 76

We’ve got a back-and-forth contest between the Vinyl and the Mist, heading into the fourth quarter with a target winning score of 76 points.

Dearica Hamby has 33 points and 15 rebounds for the Vinyl, while Breanna Stewart leads four Mist players in double figures with 18 points.

Unrivaled halftime score: Mist 42, Vinyl 39 after second quarter

Dearica Hamby has 21 points in the first half for the Vinyl, but the Mist lead 42-39 at halftime.

The Mist led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, before Hamby singlehandedly helped the Vinyl close the gap in the second quarter.

Breanna Stewart has 12 points, and Rickea Jackson added 11 points for the Mist – still looking for its first Unrivaled win.

Rhyne Howard appeared to suffer an injury, but stayed in the game to finish the quarter for the Vinyl.

Unrivaled score: Mist 22, Vinyl 21 after first quarter

Breanna Stewart leads all scorers with 10 points, and the Mist lead 22-21 after the first quarter.

Dearica Hamby leads the Vinyl with nine points.

How to watch Unrivaled games on TV Saturday night?

Unrivaled is available on cable television on TruTV in the United States, and TSN+ in Canada.

How to live stream Unrivaled games on Saturday night?

Unrivaled games are also available to live stream on Max, and internationally on YouTube.

Kayla McBride #21 of the Laces dribbles the ball against the Lunar Owls.

Vinyl (2-2) vs. Mist (0-4) at 6 p.m.

Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart leads the Mist in nearly every statistical category, but the club is the only winless side in the league.

Meanwhile, the Vinyl hopes to get back on track. They won their first two games in Week 1, but dropped both games in Week 2.

Dearica Hamby leads the Vinyl with 19.0 points per game (fifth in Unrivaled), while Rhyne Howard averages 17.5 points (eighth). Jewell Loyd leads the Mist with 17.7 points (seventh), while Stewart has 17.5 points (ninth) and 11.8 rebounds per game (tied for first).

Laces (4-1) vs. Rose (1-4) at 7:30 p.m.

The Laces dropped their first game of the season against the Lunar Owls in a battle of unbeaten teams, while the Rose fell to Sabrina Ionescu and the Phantom on Friday night.

The Laces are led by Kayla McBride (25.6 ppg, second in Unrivaled) and Tiffany Hayes (19.4 ppg, fourth). Kahleah Copper is the leading scorer for Rose (14.8 ppg), while Angel Reese has averaged 11.2 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Both teams faced each other last Monday, with the Laces winning 71-64.

Angel Reese has new McDonald’s deal

McDonald's announced a collaboration this week with Reese, the second-year WNBA star of the Chicago Sky and one of women’s basketball youngest and most popular players.

Starting Feb. 10, you can order the Angel Reese Special, which includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese topped with a new BBQ sauce, plus French fries and a drink.

WNBA free agency, offseason takes flight

The Unrivaled games come during a blockbuster week where several WNBA players will be on the move next season.

What is Unrivaled?

Unrivaled – the new women’s basketball league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart – will play its inaugural season from January to mid-March.

Six teams with 36 of the best women’s basketball players in the world, including Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner, will compete in the 3-on-3, full court games.

Where is Unrivaled playing games?

Games will be played at Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida, which is in the Miami metropolitan area, about 7 miles from Miami International Airport.

Unrivaled team names and rosters

Laces: Stefanie Dolson, Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hiedeman (relief player contract), Kate Martin, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young.

Lunar Owls: Shakira Austin, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Cameron Brink (IR).

Mist: DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd, NaLyssa Smith (relief player contract), Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot.

Phantom: Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Katie Lou Samuelson.

Rose: Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes.

Vinyl: Aliyah Boston, Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Arike Ogunbowale.

Unrivaled rules to know

Unrivaled games start with three seven-minute quarters, and games end when the target winning score is reached in the fourth quarter. The target winning score is 11 points higher than the highest team’s score after the third quarter, known as the Elam Ending.

Players also take just one free throw after being fouled: A free throw equals two or three points depending on the shooting foul.

How long is the Unrivaled court size? It's is 72 feet long by 49.2 feet wide. NBA and WNBA courts are 94 feet long and 50 feet wide.

