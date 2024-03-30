Tottenham XI vs Luton: Richarlison injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is able to welcome back defender Micky van de Ven for today’s visit of Luton Town, while Richarlison is managing a niggling knee injury.

Van de Ven missed the 3-0 defeat at Fulham before the international break with a hamstring strain but has trained this week, and is likely to replace Radu Dragusin in the back four.

Richarlison is also in contention to start despite not featuring for Brazil over the hiatus.

Postecoglou has said the forward is ready to play but Richarlison may have to settle for a place on the bench again, with Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson also competing to join captain Heung-min Son in the front three.

The Australian faces a decision in midfield, where Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr are battling for two places.

Bissouma was sent off in Spurs' 1-0 win at Luton back in October but has generally been favoured by Postecoglou as Spurs' deepest midfielder.

Spurs predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Injured: Solomon, Forster

Doubts: None

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday 30 March, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium