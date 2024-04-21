NBA Playoffs 2024: Home teams set the tone to start Game 1 of Round 1

Teams play all season for home-court advantage in the playoffs. And Day 1 of Round 1 showed why.

The winners on the first day of the NBA playoffs — Cleveland, Minnesota, New York and Denver — all were at home and all took 1-0 leads in their conference quarterfinal series.

The Cavs topped Orlando 97-83, Minnesota rolled past Phoenix 120-95, the Knicks held off Philadelphia 111-104 and the defending champion Nuggets eventually got by the Los Angeles Lakers 114-103.

There are four more Game 1s on Sunday: Miami at Boston, Dallas at the Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana at Milwaukee and New Orleans at Oklahoma City.

NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE

Sunday

1 p.m. — Miami at Boston, ABC

3:30 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, ABC

7 p.m. — Indiana at Milwaukee, TNT

9:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Oklahoma City, TNT

Monday

7 p.m. — Orlando at Cleveland, NBA TV

7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at New York, TNT/TruTV

10 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Denver, TNT/TruTV

BETTING GUIDE

Boston has home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs and currently is the favorite to win the championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Celtics are listed at +150, ahead of defending champion Denver (+275). Next up: Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City (all +1600), then Milwaukee and Minnesota (both +1800).

WHAT TO KNOW

— It's confirmed: The Celtics were really good this season, and many more nuggets.

— Nuggets take 1-0 lead on Lakers, Knicks win opener over 76ers, Wolves roll by Suns, Cavs open by topping Magic.

— Nikola Jokic is ‘despicable’ — sort of.

— Michael Porter Jr. battles through difficult time for family.

— The Bulls know they have to make changes.

— Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant have a moment.

STAT OF THE DAY

LeBron James started his career 12-0 in Game 1 of Round 1 of the playoffs. His teams are 1-4 since — though it should be noted that in the three previous occasions of his teams losing Game 1, two not only rallied to win the opening-round series but went on to make the NBA Finals (Cavaliers 2018, Lakers 2020).

Story continues

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Did you see him in the third quarter? ... If I'm not mistaken, he made four or five straight buckets like it was nothing. I became a fan at one point. I was out there like, ‘Damn, he nice.’ There was nothing we could do. ... He's the greatest to ever do it, man." — Minnesota's Anthony Edwards on his soon-to-be U.S. Olympic teammate Kevin Durant. Edwards has said many times that Durant, the Suns' star, is his favorite player.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

The Associated Press