Tokyo Olympics Day 2 Review: Canada reaches podiums in the pool

The majority of action during these Tokyo Olympics happens as most Canadians are fast asleep. While you were cozy in your bed, however, members of Team Canada were making their push for the podium.

Here's what you missed from Day 2 of the summer games:

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Swimming: Canada wins first medal of Tokyo Games

The freestyle relay swimming team of Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Maggie Mac Neil, and Rebecca Smith claimed the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. Canada narrowly defeated the United States, finishing just .03-seconds ahead. Australia finished first and set a new world record with a time of 3:29.69.

At the 2016 Olympics, Canada earned a bronze medal in this event, so grabbing silver is certainly a step in the right direction.

The medal marks the fifth for Oleksiak at the Olympics, tying her with Lesley Thompson-Willie and Phil Edwards as the most decorated Canadian Summer Olympians.

Apparently Canada doesn't sleep when swimming is on.



Olympic Moments presented by @Visa pic.twitter.com/yqQK5qOIv9 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Women's 3m Springboard Synchro Diving: Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu get Canada's second medal

Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu continued Canada's Day 2 success with a silver-medal performance in the 3m springboard synchro diving event. The pairing finished with an overall score of 300.78. China claimed gold with a total of 326.40 and Germany earned bronze with a score of 284.97.

Abel, appearing in her fourth Olympics, won her second-ever medal at the Games. Her first was a bronze medal in this very event at London 2012.

For Citrini-Beaulieu, this was her first appearance at an Olympic Games.

The silver medal moment hits differently! 🥈



Divers Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu have picked up Canada's SECOND silver of #tokyo2020 @DivingCanada @JennAbel91 pic.twitter.com/zHErQt92E8 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Women's 100m Backstroke Swimming: Kylie Masse sets Olympic record... but it doesn't last long

Racing in Heat 4 in the Women's 100m Backstroke, Canadian Kylie Masse broke Australia's Emily Seebohm's Olympic record in the event with a time of 58.17.

A new OLYMPIC RECORD courtesy of Kylie Masse 🙌



Masse finishes first and Taylor Ruck third in their 100m backstroke heat 🇨🇦



Watch live: https://t.co/VC7ZoiVADo pic.twitter.com/e7tWy7RL4x — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Unfortunately for her, that record didn't last beyond Heat 5 as U.S. swimmer Regan Smith set the new Olympic record moments later with a time of 57.96.

Smith's record didn't live to make it past Heat 6, as Australian Kaylee McKeown broke both her's and Masse's mark with a time of 57.88.

Masse qualified for the Semifinal, finishing with the third-lowest time and a short-lived Olympic record.

Women's 400m Freestyle Swimming: Youngster Summer McIntosh sets national record

At the age of 14, McIntosh set a new Canadian record in the women's 400m freestyle event.

Welcome to the Games, Summer McIntosh 🇨🇦



The 14-year-old breaks the Canadian record in the 400m freestyle and finished third in her heat with a time of 4:02.72



Watch live: https://t.co/VC7ZoiVADo pic.twitter.com/yzbzpFCDPA — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

McIntosh's time of 4:02.72 ranked fifth amongst all those who competed in the Heats and was low enough to earn her a spot in the final.

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Rowing: Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer qualify for semifinal

They didn't do it the easy way, but Canadians Keane and Lattimer qualified for the men's lightweight double sculls rowing semifinal by way of the Repechage Round, finishing second in Heat 1 behind Ukranian's Igor Khmara and Stanislav Kovalov.

Women's 100m Butterfly Swimming: Maggie Mac Neil earns spot in final

The Canadian swimmer finished with a time of 56.56, earning her sixth in the semifinal and a spot in the final. The 21-year-old is competing in her first Olympic Games.

Women's Single Sculls Rowing: Carling Zeeman puts on strong performance in quarterfinal

Zeeman claimed a spot in the semifinal as she finished second in her Heat, only trailing ROC's Hanna Prakhatsen, who finished with the overall lead time of 7:49.64. This is Zeeman's second time competing in this event at the Olympics, as she represented Canada at Rio 2016, earning a 10th-place finish.

Men's Single Sculls Rowing: Trevor Jones records second-best time of Heat 2 in quarters

Canada's Jones registered the second-lowest time in his Heat to advance to the semifinal in men's single sculls rowing. The 23-year-old is competing in his first-ever event.

Canada earned its first medals of the Tokyo Games on Day 2, securing a pair of silvers in relay swimming and synchro diving. (Getty)

Women's Double Sculls Rowing: Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick have chance at podium

Smith and Sevick finished with the second-lowest time in semifinal 2, putting themselves into the final for the event. The Canadian duo is competing in their first ever Olympics and will have a chance to medal.

Women's Singles Badminton: Michelle Li starts tournament off with win

Li earned a straight-sets victoria over Guatemala's Nikte Sotomayor in her first match of the tournament. The Canadian is appearing in her third Olympics and is searching for her first medal.

Women's Singles Table Tennis: Mo Zhang advances with win in Preliminary Round

Canada's Zhang earned a 4-3 victory over ROC's Yana Noskova. She qualified for Round 3, where she will compete against Germany's Petrissa Solja.

Men's Singles Tennis: Félix Auger-Aliassime eliminated by Max Purcell

Auger-Aliassime lost in straight sets (6-4, 7-6) to Purcell of Australia. The Canadian was originally scheduled to play Great Britain's Andy Murray, but the latter withdrew due to injury.

Softball: Canada loses to Japan in extra innings, will play for bronze

The Canadian women dropped a close contest, 1-0, to Japan in extra innings. Japan, 4-0, will take on the undefeated U.S. team for gold while Canada squares off with Italy for bronze.

Women's Individual All-Around Gymnastics - Artistic: Brooklyn Moors and Elsabeth Black advance

Black, competing in her third Olympics, and Moors, competing in her first, have both qualified for the next stage. Moors earned an overall score of 53.966 while Black totaled 53.699.

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Swimming: Canada advances to final

Swimming to a time of 3:13.00, the Canadians finished seventh in the heats which earned them a spot in the final.

Way Beyond Gold: Peruvian Skateboarder creates unforgettably painful Olympic moment

Skateboarding may be a new sport to the Olympic Games, but even the most novice of viewers to the sport knew exactly what Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez was going through during the preliminary round.

During his first run, the skateboarder landed a rail grind awkwardly and ditched his board.

Unfortunately for him, the board wound up much better than he did.

This is Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez. Just figured that if we're all going to see the poor guy nutshot himself in the Olympics, we should be able to know his name and wish him well. pic.twitter.com/ghHmtz0HOO — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) July 25, 2021

You can hear the impact of the absolutely brutal collision.

Narvaez didn't let this get in the way of a strong Olympic performance, however. He dusted himself off, had a strong second run, and qualified for the final. He finished fifth overall in the event.

