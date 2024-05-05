Canada opens world para ice hockey championship with 19-0 win over Japan

CALGARY — Dominic Cozzolino paced Canada with four goals and four assists in a 19-0 win over Japan on Saturday to open the world para ice hockey championship at WinSport Arena.

Tyler McGregor and Liam Hickey each added three goals and four assists for Canada, which only needed one save from Adam Kingsmill in net.

Adam Dixon, with a hat trick, Anton Jacobs-Webb, with two goals, Corbyn Smith, Micah Kovacevich, Vincent Boily and Auren Halbert also chipped in goals for the host team.

Canada went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Wataru Horie surrendered 18 goals on 40 shots through two periods of action starting in net for Japan. Manabu Okabe stopped eight of the nine shots faced in relief in the third period.

Canada will next face Italy on Sunday in the preliminary round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press