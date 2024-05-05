Three Canadian relay teams qualify for Olympics at World Relays

NASSAU, Bahamas — Canada has three tickets booked to the Paris Olympics in the relay events.

The men's 4x100-metre, women's 4x100 and women's 4x400 teams all qualified for the Games on Saturday night at the World Relays. The top two teams from each heat qualified for the Olympics and into Sunday's final for their respective events.

The quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse ran a season-best 38.11 seconds in the men's 4x100 to win their heat.

Sade McCreath, Marie-Éloise Leclair, Audrey Leduc and Crystal Emmanuel-Ahye finished with a season-best 42.98 seconds to be second in their heat in the women's 4x100.

Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Kyra Constantine and Alyssa Marsh crossed the line in a season-best three minutes 27.17 seconds to place second in their women's 4x400 heat.

The men's 4x400 and 4x400 mixed relay teams did not qualify in the first set of heats. However, they will have another shot on Sunday in the Olympic qualifying rounds where the top two in each of the three heats will be able to qualify.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press