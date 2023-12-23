Simone Biles’ Husband ‘Unbothered’ After Claiming He’s ‘the Catch’

Carmen Mandato

Simone Biles may be a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a record-smashing gymnast and one of the greatest athletes of all time but Jonathan Owens claims he didn’t know who his now-wife was when they met. The NFL player told The Pivot podcast that he didn’t watch the Olympics so didn’t know who Biles was. “When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp in late July, early August,” he claimed. “I didn’t know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I’m like, ‘OK, she’s got to be good.’’ Owens stunningly went on to say he believes he is “the catch” in the partnership. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he said while sitting next to his wife and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. After being widely mocked on the internet for his claim, Mr Simone Biles took to Instagram to suggest he was “unbothered” by the criticism. “Just know we locked in over here,” he said.

#SimoneBiles husband says he didn’t know who she was when they met & says he’s the catch. pic.twitter.com/gnbUFerFot — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 21, 2023

Read more at The Daily Beast.