Canucks try to clinch series win against the Predators

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Predators -130, Canucks +110; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Nashville Predators in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 2-1.

Nashville is 47-30-5 overall and 23-17-3 in home games. The Predators are 25-13-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Vancouver has a 25-14-4 record on the road and a 50-23-9 record overall. The Canucks are 44-7-8 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 23 goals and 62 assists for the Predators. Ryan O'Reilly has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has scored 34 goals with 55 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Spencer Stastney: day to day (upper-body), Luke Schenn: day to day (illness).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press