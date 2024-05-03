Stars aim to clinch first round series over the Golden Knights in game 6

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -113, Golden Knights -107; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Stars lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Vegas Golden Knights in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 3-2.

Vegas has gone 27-13-3 in home games and 45-29-8 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 41-10-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 28-10-5 record in road games. The Stars have scored 294 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 42 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 29 goals and 51 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press