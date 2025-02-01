Scotland vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations score and latest updates as the Azzurri stunningly fight back to level

Scotland have hope of mounting a Six Nations title challenge as they embark on a fresh campaign against Italy.

While optimism has been punctured somewhat by a string of untimely injuries, Gregor Townsend’s settled squad are confident that they can build on their development over the last few years and back up big performances to challenge for a long-awaited title. In the absence of captain Sione Tuipulotu, all-action openside Rory Darge and star fly half Finn Russell lead the hosts into a first battle with a visiting team that enjoyed a tournament to remember in 2024.

Two wins and a draw last year marked Italy’s best performance in 25 years as a constituent part of this championship. Many of the faces remain the same as Gonzalo Quesada seeks yet more progress with belief that his side’s days scrabbling for the wooden spoon may be at an end. An opening weekend win in Edinburgh would be quite the statement of intent...

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:

Injury-hit hosts retain belief that this might be their year for a title challenge

Italy enjoyed a successful campaign in 2024 with two wins and a draw

47' -TRY! Brex intercepts Russell and goes the distance to bring Italy level (SCO 19-19 ITA)

30' - TRY! White goes over after sublime Cherry offload (SCO 19-6 ITA)

9' - TRY! Van der Merwe passes inside to give Jones a simple try (SCO 14-0 ITA)

4' - TRY! Darge powers over the line (SCO 7-0 ITA)

Scotland 19-19 Italy, 54 mins

15:29 , Luke Baker

Russell spins and slips between tackles to put Scotland on the back foot before Ashman carries hard. He’s one of a number of replacements from both sides who entered the fray a minute or two ago.

Is the pressure growing on Scotland...? McDowall knocks the ball on in midfield - Italian scrum. Ah! Word from the TMO, a late hit on Russell by Lorenzo Cannone, so a Scotland penalty instead, just inside their own half.

Scotland now have a lineout platform in the 22

Scotland 19-19 Italy, 52 mins

15:27 , Luke Baker

Suddenly there’s a bizz and belief about Italy. Menoncello gets to the outside and storms into Scottish half but he forces the offload and it’s knocked on.

The Azzurri are right in this match now and they know it.

Scotland 19-19 Italy, 51 mins

15:26 , Luke Baker

Wow. Scotland turn down the three points and go to the corner.

Throw to the back, secured and Scotland within five metres. They dart a couple of times and Darge snipes but he goes alone, Fischetti gets his hands on the ball at the breakdown and it’s a turnover! Huge!

Italy clear and Scotland squander the opportunity.

Scotland 19-19 Italy, 49 mins

15:23 , Luke Baker

It’s a new game now. The Murrayfield crowd try to get behind Scotland.

They spread the ball right, Graham dances inside one defender and is into the Italian 22. Penalty advantage to the Scots as Italy off their feet. Back for the pen.

TRY! Scotland 19-19 Italy (Nacho Brex, 47 mins)

15:21 , Luke Baker

Italy really up for this defensively int he second half as Gray is knocked backwards. But a good box kick from White and Scotland recover. Good platform around the 22.

BUT OH WOW! Interception and Nacho Brex is in for the try. Russel dancing across the field, tries to pop to Jones but BRex gets in the passing lane, catches it cleanly and runs 60 metres for the try!

Conversion from bang in front and somehow, someway, Italy are level!

PENALTY! Scotland 19-12 Italy (Tommaso Allan, 45 mins)

15:19 , Luke Baker

No mistake from Tommaso Allan. Scotland have dominated this game but another Allan penalty and Italy are in touch.

Three tries to nil down but only seven points behind on the scoreboard...

Scotland 19-9 Italy, 44 mins

15:18 , Luke Baker

Running repairs on Federico Ruzza and he goes off for some blood clean-up with Niccolo Cannone coming on.

Great defensive set by Italy, forcing Scotland back and Menoncello is strong over the ball to win the penalty. Allan will kick for goal again

Scotland 19-9 Italy, 43 mins

15:16 , Luke Baker

Powerful carry by Gilchrist in midfield as Scotland run through the phases. Patience from the hosts and Zander Fagerson offloads to send Schoeman through.

But knock-on and Italy can hoof clear.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 19-9 Italy

15:14 , Luke Baker

Back underway in Edinburgh. Can Scotland see this game out or is an Italian comeback in the offing?

WATCH: Scotland lead at half-time in Edinburgh

15:03 , Luke Baker

Here are the first-half tries that have Scotland in control, including an unreal offload from Dave Cherry

HALF-TIME! Scotland 19-9 Italy

14:59 , Luke Baker

Italy go through a couple of phases to run out the clock and then kick to touch for half-time.

Scotland should be happy with their work in the first 40 - three tries through Rory Darge, Huw Jones and Ben White have them in control. The boot of Tommaso Allan keeping the Azzurri just about in touch.

PENALTY! Scotland 19-9 Italy (Tommaso Allan, 39 mins)

14:57 , Luke Baker

It’s 44m away, out to the left this time but no problem for Tommaso Allan. Another lovely kick and Italy have taken every chance they’ve had from the tee.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 38 mins

14:56 , Luke Baker

Scotland struggling slightly at the scrum and Italy win a scrum penalty. A shot at the posts upcoming to move within 10 points.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 37 mins

14:55 , Luke Baker

Oof, some big hits. Ferrari and Nicotera crunch Ritchie with all three men slow to get up. Ritchie knocks on and it’s an Italian scrum.

Italy have made 102 tackles to Scotland’s 25 so far, by the way. Having to work hard.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 35 mins

14:53 , Luke Baker

The scrum goes down and we have a couple of resets. Third time lucky and Matt Fagerson picks from No 8 and snipes right.

Slow ball for the Scots so they keep it tight and Italy then win the penalty! Good defensive effort and it’s Garbisi who earns the turnover at the breakdown with a jackal attempt.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 32 mins

14:51 , Luke Baker

Brilliant work by McDowall as he hares after a kick through and pushes Garbisi back over his own line with the tackle. Superb.

Scotland have a scrum five metres from the Italian line.

TRY! Scotland 19-6 Italy (Ben White, 30 mins)

14:48 , Luke Baker

Lineout secure and Scotland try to maul it. Initially stopped but Cherry slips to the right, gets within a couple of metres and pops a sublime offload out the back door to Ben White who can dot down!

White looked a bit surprised to see his hooker come up with that offload - champagne rugby from the big fella! Russell’s conversion slips wide but Scotland back in control.

Scotland 14-6 Italy, 28 mins

14:46 , Luke Baker

Italy scrum holds and Garbisi thumps clear. Good set from Italy to stop the try and then exit there.

Scotland come again though and win a penalty when Negri is pinged for being off his feet and slapping the ball down. Interestingly, Scotland turn down the three points and go to the corner.

Scotland 14-6 Italy, 27 mins

14:45 , Luke Baker

So close! Scotland go right, they look like they’re about to score, Russell goes through a half-gap but as he powers through a Cannone hit, the ball is dislodged by the Italian No 8 and flies forward.

Saved a try! Although Italy now have a scrum on their own five-metre line.

Scotland 14-6 Italy, 26 mins

14:43 , Luke Baker

Scotland looking to regain the momentum after those two Azzurri penalties. They run some phases in the Italian half.

Good, disciplined defence keeping them outside the 22. Jones probes to the right but again hits a white wall.

They go left, Van der Merwe runs on to it and offloads out of a Capuozzo tackle! Kinghorn into the 22.

PENALTY! Scotland 14-6 Italy (Tommaso Allan, 24 mins)

14:41 , Luke Baker

It’s 47.6 metres out, again pretty central but another great kick by Tommaso Allan. Great strike and has the distance.

Penalties moving Italy back within striking distance

Scotland 14-3 Italy, 23 mins

14:40 , Luke Baker

Brex fires out of the defensive line and absolutely levels Graham - superb hit, clean, hard and low. And wins the turnover as Scotland subsequently seal off at the ruck!

Allan calls for the tee once again

PENALTY! Scotland 14-3 Italy (Tommaso Allan, 21 mins)

14:39 , Luke Baker

Tommaso Allan has taken over kicking duties from Paolo Garbisi this year and he’s off to a good start. It’s dead centre, albeit a far way out but he slots it. Italy on the board

Scotland 14-0 Italy, 20 mins

14:37 , Luke Baker

Gray caught offside, Italy given a penalty about 10 metres into the Scotland half. This would be kickable and indeed, they go for goal. Trying to get some points on the scoreboard

Scotland 14-0 Italy, 18 mins

14:34 , Luke Baker

Scotland run a couple of phases just outside the 22 and Jones almost sneaks through after a missed tackle. But the ball pops loose after a Russell offload, Brex hacks through and Allan gives chase but the ball just beats him to touch.

Scotland 14-0 Italy, 16 mins

14:33 , Luke Baker

Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge double jackal at the breakdown and win another Scottish turnover. Their back row are controlling the breakdown right now.

A long boot into Italian territory and a platform to build for a potential third try.

Scotland 14-0 Italy, 15 mins

14:32 , Luke Baker

Darge beats Page-Relo to the ruck and wins another turnover. The Scotland co-captain having a great game so far. Scotland kick clear and give chase but the ball just bounces to touch.

Poor kick in return by Italy after securing the lineout - too long and it’s bread and butter for Graham. Italy do ok ultimately in terms of territory and have a lineout on the Scottish 10-metre line.

Scotland 14-0 Italy, 12 mins

14:29 , Luke Baker

Better from Italy as they attack and a clever kick through almost releases Brex. The Azzurri win the ball back but Menoncello knocks on - a bit of a lack of accuracy.

First scrum of the day, on the Scottish 22.

TRY! Scotland 14-0 Italy (Huw Jones, 9 mins)

14:26 , Luke Baker

And a second try for Scotland! They go left, nice wraparound and Van der Merwe has room to run down the flank.

It looks like he might go for the corner but a mature decision, loops a pass inside to Huw Jones, off the hand of an Italian defender, and the centre canters over the line. Simple conversion from Russell and it’s all rosy in Scotland’s garden at the moment.

Scotland 7-0 Italy, 8 mins

14:24 , Luke Baker

Well defended by Italy and eventually Scotland kick, with Ioane claiming a mark.

Scotland 7-0 Italy, 7 mins

14:23 , Luke Baker

Italy try to settle after that early blow and engage in some kick tennis but they lose a lineout and Scotland suddenly have a chance to break as Kinghorn takes them over halfway.

TRY! Scotland 7-0 Italy (Rory Darge, 4 mins)

14:21 , Luke Baker

And the try comes not long after! White feeds Rory Darge and he’s got three defenders draped on him but powers through them and stretches out for the try. Possible double movement when placing the ball? But that would have been nit-picky

Darge started the move by winning the turnover and he finishes it. Conversion added and it’s a perfect start

Scotland 0-0 Italy, 3 mins

14:19 , Luke Baker

Scotland inching forward, Fagerson and then Cherry move them within five metres. Penalty given away for offside, multiple players, and they tap and go!

Cherry charge to within a metre or so. Then to the backs, Russell to Kinghorn and he’s just brought down short

Scotland 0-0 Italy, 2 mins

14:18 , Luke Baker

Great breakdown work by Rory Darge to turn the ball over in midfield and the ball is then flung wide for Duhan van der Merwe to make 20 metres and into the 22.

Couple more phases, Schoeman carries and Scotland in prime position here

KICK-OFF! Scotland 0-0 Italy

14:16 , Luke Baker

Underway in Edinburgh. Scotland kicking off their 2025 Six Nations campaign looking to prove they’re genuine title contenders

Fans ready for action in Edinburgh

14:12 , Luke Baker

The fans have turned out in force at Murrayfield. Not too long until kick-off now

Scotland v Italy

14:08 , Luke Baker

The teams are out on the Murrayfield turf. Plenty of formalities with Princess Anne (patron of the SRU) greeting the teams today.

Michele Lamaro introduces the members of the Italian side before Finn Russell does likewise for the Scots, all while the band play I would walk 500 miles. Lovely bit of pomp and circumstance

Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to the same old Six Nations question

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can Finn Russell steer Scotland to a long-awaited Six Nations success? Ahead of the tournament, we sat down with the fly half to talk data, droughts and what his side are doing differently...

Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to same old question

Gregor Townsend explains Dave Cherry's selection

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend explained that Dave Cherry’s form this season and his set-piece accuracy were the key reasons behind the hooker’s surprise return to the Scotland side for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener at home to Italy.

The 34-year-old Edinburgh forward’s Test career appeared to be over after he was not selected for a single squad last year following his premature departure from the 2023 World Cup camp due to a concussion sustained when he fell on stairs on a team day off after the pool-stage opener against South Africa.

When Townsend recalled Cherry to his squad for the Six Nations earlier this month, he insisted his absence had not been down to any disciplinary issue relating to the incident at the team hotel in Nice.

Nonetheless, the hooker’s inclusion in the starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of Italy has raised eyebrows, with clubmate Ewan Ashman widely expected to start after emerging as Townsend’s favoured option for the number two jersey since George Turner moved to Japan last summer.

Gregor Townsend says ‘experience and set-piece accuracy’ led to Dave Cherry pick

Finn Russell sees title mindset as Scotland look to build on progress

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell believes Scotland have now developed the mindset required to compete for this year’s Guinness Six Nations title.

The Scots have gone into recent championships with high hopes but despite several eye-catching results, they have lacked the consistency to finish in the top two since they won the last Five Nations in 1999.

Gregor Townsend’s squad is widely deemed to be in its prime and talismanic co-captain Russell feels that, through several positive and negative experiences, they have nurtured the collective mentality needed to turn their undoubted promise into tangible success.

“I think the last few years we’ve come in with some expectations and with the group that we’ve got, I think it’s quite right to have those expectations,” said the 32-year-old Bath fly-half ahead of today’s opener at home to Italy.

Finn Russell sees title mindset as Scotland look to build on progress

Team news - Italy

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a familiar looking Italy side named by Gonzalo Quesada. Tommaso Allan starts at full-back as a second playmaker to fly half Paolo Garbisi, while Dino Lamb is Federico Ruzza’s second row partner. Six forwards are named on a bulky bench, including a potential debutant in the form of loosehead prop Luca Rizzoli.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Dino Lamb, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Ange Capuozzo; 15 Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Luca Rizzoli, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Ross Vintcent; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Simone Gesi.

Team news - Scotland

13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend hands Stafford McDowall the first opportunity to try to fill the sizeable hole that the injured Sione Tuipulotu leaves at inside centre. The tall McDowall joins Huw Jones in midfield as hooker Dave Cherry is selected for his first appearance since the 2023 World Cup.

Duhan van der Merwe has shaken off injury fears to start on the wing in what looks a tasty backline, while Jonny Gray is a welcome returnee at lock after Scott Cummings was ruled out of the tournament.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Stafford McDowall, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Jack Dempsey; 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Darcy Graham back on the Six Nations stage

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In a curious quirk, Darcy Graham - Scotland's second-highest try-scorer of all time - will play his first Six Nations match in almost three years this weekend. The Edinburgh wing was ruled out of both the 2023 and 2024 championships due to different injury issues. Remarkably, Graham has managed to accumulate 17 tries in the 15 international appearances he has made since his last Six Nations outing away to Ireland in March 2022.

Darcy Graham is back in Six Nations action (PA Wire)

Scotland vs Italy talking points: Unlikely return for experienced forwards

12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For much of last year, it would have been hard to imagine either Jonny Gray or Dave Cherry starting this Six Nations opener. Lock Gray, 30, was battling to get his career back on track after a year out with a serious knee injury, while his older brother Richie plus Scott Cummings and Grant Gilchrist seemed in command of the second-row berths. Cherry, 34, appeared to be persona non grata as he failed to make a single squad in 2024 following his exit from the 2023 World Cup camp in France with a concussion, which Scottish Rugby revealed was sustained "slipping on hotel stairs, on a team day off". The stars have aligned for both to return to the pack on Saturday after well over a year out of the Test arena.

Jonny Gray is back after a near two-year absence (PA Archive)

Scotland vs Italy talking points: Can Azzurri throw Gregor Townsend's side off course again?

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With the likes of Michele Lamaro, Paolo Garbisi, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello to the fore, Italy arrive at Murrayfield with arguably the strongest squad they have ever had. No longer seen as championship cannon fodder, Gonzalo Quesada's side will be buoyed by memories of their stirring 31-29 win over Gregor Townsend's men last March, while they were desperately close to an upset on their last Six Nations visit to Murrayfield two years ago before the Scots broke away to seal victory at the death.

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs Italy talking points: Hosts aim to remain fast starters

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In the first two decades of the 21st century, Scotland were notoriously slow starters in the Six Nations, winning just three of their opening-day fixtures in the first 21 stagings of the championship between 2000 and 2020. Since then, however, they have won each of their last four campaign openers: away to England in 2021, at home to England in 2022, away to England in 2023, and away to Wales in 2024. Italy at home affords the Scots a clear opportunity to extend this run to a fifth year in succession.

Six new faces to watch in the 2025 Six Nations

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hope springs eternal as the Six Nations sides renew hostilities in rugby’s grandest old championship.

Another competitive edition of the tournament looks likely in 2025 with questions for each and every one of the competing sextet, and with the fixtures given an extra edge in a British and Irish Lions year.

A fresh crop of new faces just taking their first steps on the international stage will be out to make their mark over the next few weeks, with places on the plane to Australia perhaps up for grabs for those eligible.

There will be plenty of excitement around France and Italy, too, as the pair continue to unearth new talent.

The Independent has picked out one new(ish) face from each nation who could be set for a breakthrough tournament:

Six new faces to watch in the 2025 Six Nations

Gregor Townsend confident Scotland can cope with loss of skipper Sione Tuipulotu

11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend insists Scotland have the depth to overcome the devastating loss of Sione Tuipulotu to injury for the entire Guinness Six Nations.

Tuipulotu, Scotland’s captain and star centre, must undergo surgery to repair a pectoral muscle that was damaged in training with Glasgow Warriors last week and is not expected to return until later in the season.

While one of the game’s most influential players concentrates on recovering in time for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to Australia, Townsend is deciding how he fills the void in midfield.

“It’s a real blow for Sione so close to the tournament and it’s a blow to the tournament and our supporters that they don’t get to see him playing,” head coach Townsend said at the Six Nations launch in Rome.

Gregor Townsend confident Scotland can cope with loss of skipper Sione Tuipulotu

What will British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell be watching during the Six Nations?

11:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The quadrennial assembly of Britain and Ireland’s best and brightest will add yet more meaning to the Six Nations as Lions selection looms large over the tournament.

While it is, ultimately, the competition prize that players will be vying for, all of those eligible will be fully aware that Andy Farrell will be watching closely as he bids to narrow down his squad ahead of the tour of Australia.

England are understood to have addressed the conversation directly as they prepare for a vital campaign, while Ireland captain Caelan Doris has admitted that it will serve as an “extra factor” as the four constituent nations navigate the championship.

With his first coaching appointments in place, Farrell can now cast his discerning eye over the opening rounds of the tournament with plenty of themes set to emerge.

What might he particularly be looking out for?

What will Lions coach Andy Farrell be watching during the Six Nations?

Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Six Nations is underway - could this be yet another vintage year for a grand old competition enjoying a purple patch?

Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil

Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to the same old Six Nations question

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Is this Scotland’s year? It has become the perennial question that their players are bored of fielding - but even Finn Russell admits that their development will count for little if they do not cap their progress with a title...

Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to same old question

Scotland vs Italy LIVE

Thursday 30 January 2025 16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After the Friday night fun in Paris, the opening weekend of the Six Nations continues with a clash between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield. Is this the year that Gregor Townsend’s men mount a title challenge? Or can Italy build on the promise they showed in 2024?

Kick off in Edinburgh is at 2.15pm GMT.