Scotland vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Scotland vs England LIVE!

Six Nations round three is headlined by a blockbuster Calcutta Cup showdown in Edinburgh today. England head north of the border looking to end a torrid recent run against their auld enemy, who they have beaten just once since 2017 and against whom they have suffered three consecutive defeats.

It was between 1970 and 1972 that England last lost four matches in a row against their oldest rivals, something Steve Borthwick will be desperate to avoid this afternoon. His World Cup semi-finalists have yet to find their attacking groove in this year’s competition, but do go into this grudge clash boasting a 100 per cent record after attritional victories over both Italy and Wales.

Gregor Townsend will certainly feel that his team should also remain in contention for a first Grand Slam since 1990 after they narrowly held off an epic Welsh fightback on opening weekend, only to then be denied a famous home win over France as a last-gasp try was not given in controversial fashion. Follow Scotland vs England in the Six Nations live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Murrayfield.

TRY! Scotland 7-10 England | Duhan van der Merwe 20'

17:08 , George Flood

20 mins: He loves a try in this fixture!

Scotland attack off the scrum and Tuipulotu sends through centre partner Jones, who gets brought down and offloads well off the floor for Van der Merwe - who does the rest.

England’s blitz defence found wanting with someone jumping out of the line.

A tough conversion is made by Finn Russell and Scotland have their response. They only trail by three now.

Scotland 0-10 England

17:07 , George Flood

17 mins: A Scottish lineout goes awry before Van der Merwe finds himself stripped on the run by Ford.

Great work from Underhill to win a penalty, with England’s players roaring in triumph.

Scotland 0-10 England

17:04 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Murrayfield

England have enjoyed almost the perfect start here.

The visitors are 10-0 up despite making a few messy errors.

The new attack looks to be gelling already and Furbank has a try to vindicate his selection.

Now England need to keep the focus.

PENALTY! Scotland 0-10 England | George Ford 15'

17:03 , George Flood

15 mins: No mistake from Ford.

15 minutes gone at Murrayfield and confident England lead by 10 points.

Scotland need a response.

Scotland 0-7 England

17:02 , George Flood

13 mins: Scotland can’t sustain any sort of momentum early on here as a little up-and-under by Ford finds its way off Kinghorn into the grateful hands of Itoje.

England attack again and have a penalty advantage, which we come back for after Ford’s free shot into the 22.

England’s kick chase has been very effective so far here and they are forcing Scotland into repeated errors.

Ford to kick at goal for an early double-digit lead...

Scotland 0-7 England

16:59 , George Flood

11 mins: Another knock-on halts England, this time Lawrence.

They had been gifted another chance by Scotland, who have started very poorly here.

Scotland 0-7 England

16:59 , George Flood

What a start for England and George Furbank...

Scotland 0-7 England

16:58 , George Flood

9 mins: All of the early decisions are going England’s way, with replacement tighthead Millar-Mills going down at his first scrum.

However, their latest attack is thwarted by another knock-on.

Scotland 0-7 England

16:56 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Murrayfield

England draw first blood with a fine first-phase try from a scrum in the Scotland 22.

Ben Earl’s No 8 break created an extra man, that England then exploited with Daly sending Furbank home.

George Ford’s conversion puts England 7-0 to the good, for the ideal Red Rose start.

Scotland 0-7 England

16:55 , George Flood

7 mins: Another early blow for Scotland as Zander Fagerson is ordered off for a HIA.

Elliot Millar-Mills into the front row for now.

TRY! Scotland 0-7 England | George Furbank 6'

16:52 , George Flood

6 mins: England strike early at Murrayfield!

They attack wonderfully off the scrum through Earl, Care staying flat, Lawrence acting as a decoy and Ford and Daly then combining to send Furbank through.

Ford adds the conversion. A great start from the visitors - just what Steve Borthwick would have wanted.

Scotland 0-0 England

16:51 , George Flood

5 mins: The first scrum takes a while to get properly set.

England get the decision and opt for another.

Scotland 0-0 England

16:49 , George Flood

3 mins: The start of this game is being played at 100 miles per hour.

Scotland’s first lineout is unchallenged, but here come England again as they work the ball out to the left flank.

They move their way to the edge of the Scottish 22, but Care’s poor low pass is knocked on by Slade.

England had numbers on the short side there and that was a real chance.

Both sides keen to play fast, running rugby early on.

Scotland 0-0 England

16:47 , George Flood

1 min: A lively start from Scotland with a superb take from Kinghorn and bruising run from Tuipulotu, their opening move halted with a loose pass that goes out of play on the near side.

Chessum safely claims the subsequent lineout and England can get forward for the first time.

Scotland vs England

16:46 , George Flood

Underway at Murrayfield with George Ford’s kick!

Can England end their recent run of defeats in the Calcutta Cup?

Huge stakes in this one....

Scotland vs England

16:43 , George Flood

Ireland’s Andrew Brace is today’s referee, by the way.

Scotland vs England

16:42 , George Flood

Here come the players into the Murrayfield cauldron!

They walk past the Calcutta Cup on their way out onto the pitch.

National anthems up next, with God Save the King to be followed by Flower of Scotland.

Scotland vs England

16:37 , George Flood

The atmosphere at Murrayfield is building very nicely with kick-off now less than 10 minutes away.

The players will be out very shortly. The England squad will be wearing black armbands in memory of Jamie George’s late mother, Jane.

Scotland vs England

16:27 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Murrayfield

England marched into Murrayfield led by a brass band.

The Red Rose men will hope to hit all the right notes and in the right order too against Scotland this afternoon.

England are still seeking tight rhythm and strict tempo in this latest configuration under Steve Borthwick.

Scotland are clear favourites for this match though, and will be desperate to hit back after losing out at the death to France in round two.

England will need their best performance in some time to win this match.

Ireland beat Wales to move closer to second straight Grand Slam

16:21 , George Flood

It’s all over in Dublin, where defending champions Ireland have made it three wins out of three, beating Wales 31-7, to continue their seemingly inexorable march to the first back-to-back Grand Slam triumphs of the Six Nations era.

It was far from totally unconvincing from a change from the Men in Green, but they still wrap up the bonus point with tries from Dan Sheehan, James Lowe, Ciaran Frawley and Tadhg Beirne.

Another spirited performance from Warren Gatland’s young Welsh side but with nothing to show from it again in terms of the result.

Their only score was a penalty try.

Gregor Townsend: Scotland's full focus on Calcutta Cup

16:16 , George Flood

Gregor Townsend insisted this week that his team’s sole focus was now on extending their impressive recent Calcutta Cup record, with no thought to how that hugely controversial defeat by France has impacted their title prospects.

"When you're coming in off the back of a defeat, you have to bounce back with a victory," said Townsend.

"You're not really thinking about the championship. We'll see where we are on Saturday.

"The full focus is on this game because it's our most important game of the season.

"It's the most important game for our supporters and we also play for a trophy, in amongst the Triple Crown and other trophies.

"But this is one that we're focused on more than the others. That probably shouldn't be the case, but it is.

"It's history. It's emotion. We've seen the impact this game has on Scottish supporters when we do manage to get a victory in this fixture. That'll drive us on Saturday."

Scotland vs England

16:05 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal has arrived at Murrayfield and offers his thoughts on today’s huge Calcutta Cup clash...

England squad receive warm welcome at Murrayfield

15:55 , George Flood

As expected, not the friendliest welcome to the England squad at Murrayfield...

15:47 , George Flood

The two teams arriving at Murrayfield a little earlier on.

A friendly welcome for the visitors no doubt...

Inspirational Jamie George has already delivered on England captaincy promise

15:37 , George Flood

Jamie George will sit on the bench at Murrayfield watching supporters file into the stadium and think about his mum, Jane, writes Nick Purewal.

The England captain’s mother died, aged 68, on Wednesday last week, but the Saracens hooker still opted to take part in an open training session at Twickenham last Friday.

George wanted to occupy his mind, and England were fully ready to accede to his wishes.

If the 33-year-old 87-cap front-rower had wanted time off to grieve, head coach Steve Borthwick would without doubt have agreed.

Instead, George will take all the raw emotion encapsulated in losing a loved one and wrap it up into the fire, fury and frenzy that is the Calcutta Cup and proudly lead England into battle.

George has developed a custom of sitting pitch-side in the early stages of pre-match preparation.

The England skipper’s heart will no doubt swell as he sits in the dugout, warming himself on the fact that his mum got to his see him captain his country.

Read the match preview in full

England extra motivated to win for inspirational captain Jamie George

15:32 , George Flood

Jamie George’s handling of such a sad situation has been hailed by his team-mates, who are extra motivated to win today for their inspirational captain.

“To handle all this the way he has, speak so openly and candidly, and be here leading this team — it is the sign of an incredible man and an incredible leader,” said George Furbank.

“It has been a pretty hard time for him and his family. To go through that and then to come back into camp and lead the boys with no real difference is incredibly impressive.

“It has given all the boys extra motivation to galvanise around him. It adds an extra bit of motivation for us for the match. You want to do it for him and for his family.”

Joe Marler said on Friday: “Jamie has been incredible.

“I remember talking to him a few weeks before coming into camp, and he was talking about the captaincy being offered to him, and he wasn’t sure whether he was going to take it up with things going on with his mum.

“Having known Jane since I was about 16, coming through the age groups with Jamie, I said to him, ‘mate, just flip it and tell her you’re not doing it and see how upset, disappointed and gutted she’d be if you didn’t do it’.

“I said, ‘you’ve got enough support around you in terms of the senior group to help you with it and you’re the best bloke for it, so let’s crack on and do it’.

“I’m pleased that he did, and it has been tough since we found out about Jane, but he’s shown huge strength – and vulnerability too – which is great for the whole group, especially the youngsters to see that.

“He’s very much thinking, ‘I want to come up here, get the job done’. He’s dealt with it incredibly well.

“We hope we can finish it off with a win up here.”

Jamie George: Me playing today is what my mum would have wanted

15:22 , George Flood

Today is set to be an emotional occasion for Jamie George, who will lead England out just 10 days after the passing of his mother from cancer.

The captain spoke candidly and emotionally on the situation on Thursday, insisting that him still playing in this game is what his mum would have wanted.

“Playing in this match is what my mum would have wanted,” he said.

“Wherever she is now she will be looking down telling everyone that her son is the England captain.

“I know for a fact that meant a huge amount to her.

“Whenever I’ve played, I’ve always wanted to make my family proud. It’s been a huge driver for me. That won’t change this weekend – it will probably be enhanced.

“It will be emotional for me coming out. It will be the first game that she won’t be there. She wasn’t able to come to the first two games to watch, which has been tough in itself.

“I found out about her cancer diagnosis on the same day I found out I was going to be England captain, so that was a pretty mixed day.

“We’ve been going through a lot as a family for a long period. The deterioration she had was really fast.

“I found out on Sunday about the fact that she was terminal, and she passed away on Wednesday last week.”

Quiet before the storm at Murrayfield

15:11 , George Flood

The quiet before the storm at Murrayfield, where England were edged out 20-17 on their last visit in 2022 after a dramatic late penalty try.

They did win here back in 2020, their only victory over the auld enemy since 2017, Ellis Genge scoring the only try of the game in a 13-6 error-strewn triumph played out in truly miserable weather conditions.

There will be some atmosphere in store later. Can England defy the noise of the cauldron to end their run of Calcutta Cup losses?

George Furbank: I feel like a different player now

14:58 , George Flood

George Furbank will earn his seventh England cap today, but has not started a Test since the 25-13 Six Nations defeat by France in Paris in 2022.

His selection today, especially at the expense of such a popular and consistent player in Freddie Steward, has raised more than a few eyebrows, though he has starred for Premiership leaders Northampton this term and can operate alongside the likes of George Ford and Henry Slade as an additional playmaker to help complement the power running of returning centre Ollie Lawrence.

It’s an attacking move from a usually conservative coach in Steve Borthwick, but the kind of decision that could backfire badly if things go pear-shaped at Murrayfield this evening.

“I’ve definitely grown as a player and a person,” said Furbank - who can also play at fly-half - this week.

“I’ve actually put on a bit of size, which has helped, but also I’ve learned a lot about the mental side of things.

“Having a leadership role at Saints has helped develop me as a character, too. I feel like a different player now.”

Dallaglio: Borthwick right to rely on England experience

14:41 , George Flood

Saturday’s Six Nations game against Scotland is as important as a World Cup semi-final or final for England, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

I lost to Scotland only once in my career and, being perfectly honest, that was once too often. England in my era blew three Grand Slam chances, but I would not swap our journey to the World Cup triumph for anything.

This England team are in a different space, it is the start of a new journey. And if they could win this game, it would represent a huge result.

Progressing with a new group is about small steps. They will have to increase markedly the level of accuracy and intensity from the first two games, but I think they are capable of it.

Read the column in full here

Scotland vs England prediction

14:26 , George Flood

Having been the underdogs in this fixture for so long, Scotland will now be considered favourites to notch up a fourth straight win over England in the cauldron of Murrayfield today.

With France seemingly dropping off a level without superstar leader Antoine Dupont, Gregor Townsend’s men may fancy themselves as the closest challengers to mighty Ireland despite the pain of that not-given last-second try that would have handed them a famous victory over Les Bleus last time out.

England were rather lacklustre in Rome and it was far from pretty again against Wales, meaning they will need to step it up a level if they are to have a chance of regaining the Calcutta Cup in hostile surroundings.

It’s not difficult to foresee another physical and gruelling encounter that should be high on drama, with the hosts likely claiming bragging rights once more in this famous old fixture.

Scotland to win, by seven points.

England lineup as Borthwick makes shock Furbank call

14:24 , George Flood

There are five changes to the England team that started the battling 16-14 win over Wales at Twickenham a fortnight ago, with both props changed as Ellis Genge and Dan Cole get the nod over Joe Marler and Will Stuart.

The fit-again Ollie Lawrence gives the backline a huge power boost as he comes in for Fraser Dingwall, while veteran scrum-half Danny Care earns his 99th cap in place of the injured Alex Mitchell - backed up by Ben Spencer.

The most surprising call is at full-back, where vaunted high-ball specialist Freddie Steward is dropped entirely as Northampton’s George Furbank comes in.

Leicester lock George Martin is back from injury on the bench, but there is no place yet for Manu Tuilagi.

England XV: G Furbank; T Freeman, H Slade, O Lawrence, E Daly; G Ford, D Care; E Genge, J George (c), D Cole; M Itoje, O Chessum; E Roots, S Underhill, B Earl

Replacements: T Dan, J Marler, W Stuart, G Martin, C Cunningham-South, B Spencer, F Smith, I Feyi-Waboso

Scotland lineup as Kinghorn, Steyn and Ritchie all return

14:19 , George Flood

Scotland have made three changes to the side edged out by France in such controversial fashion at Murrayfield two weeks ago, with former captain Jamie Ritchie restored to the back row in place of Matt Fagerson.

Blair Kinghorn replaces Harry Paterson at full-back after recovering from a knee injury, while Kyle Steyn comes in for Kyle Rowe on the wing having missed the France game following the birth of his child.

The bench is unchanged, meaning no places for that dropped trio or fit-again prop WP Nel as the likes of Elliot Millar-Mills and Ben Healy continue.

Scotland XV: B Kinghorn; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D Van der Merwe; F Russell (co-c), B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, G Gilchrist, S Cummings, J Ritchie, R Darge (co-c), J Dempsey

Replacements: E Ashman, A Hepburn, E Millar-Mills, S Skinner, A Christie, G Horne, B Healy, C Redpath

How to watch Scotland vs England

14:16 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Scotland vs England will be shown live and free-to-air today on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will also be offering a free live stream service online.

Welcome to Scotland vs England live coverage

14:15 , George Flood

Rugby's oldest rivalry is renewed today as England head up to Edinburgh for the latest Calcutta Cup showdown against Scotland in the Six Nations.

After spending so many years as the underdogs, the hosts have now won this famous fixture three times in a row, including back-to-back triumphs at Twickenham.

They haven't beaten England four times in succession since the early 1970s, while they have lost to the auld enemy now just once since 2017.

Steve Borthwick's side have yet to really impress in this year's competition despite their surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn, but they are still technically in the mix for an unlikely Grand Slam after battling wins over both Italy and Wales.

England know they must find another level today in the Murrayfield cauldron against a Scotland team that were controversially denied a famous last-gasp win over France here a fortnight ago having just seen off an epic Wales fightback on opening weekend to win in Cardiff for the first time since 2002.

The stakes are as high as ever in the Calcutta Cup, with kick-off coming at 4:45pm GMT.

We will have all the match build-up, team news and live updates from across the game, including expert analysis from Standard Sport's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Murrayfield.