Saginaw capitalizes in fourth quarter to defeat Arlington Heights, stay undefeated

Both Arlington Heights and Saginaw were undefeated ahead of a high school football clash at Farrington Field on Oct. 10.

In a game full of missed opportunities and mistakes, Saginaw’s defense capitalized down the stretch to hold the Yellowjackets at bay. The Saginaw Rough Riders proved they are a team to beat in District 4-5A Division One, securing a 21-15 victory.

The district title race is becoming one of the most competitive in Texas high school football, and the Rough Riders took a massive step in the right direction toward a title.

With the help of UIL realignment, Saginaw’s turnaround has been drastic. The Rough Riders are now 6-0 after a 1-9 season in 2023. In the previous four seasons, Saginaw recorded four total wins.

Now, Saginaw is arguably the team to beat. Fort Worth Paschal, another undefeated squad, also has a great case to be the district’s top squad. The Rough Riders will host the Panthers on Oct. 18; if Paschal defeats Fort Worth Polytechnic on Oct. 11, it’ll set up another undefeated clash.

Saginaw shakes off mistakes, capitalizes in the clutch

Saginaw set the tone to start the game. Senior Daunte Johnson recovered a fumble, giving the offense and quarterback Vincent Gonzales a big head start in Yellowjacket territory. A sack by Canyan James fizzled the drive, and the special teams unit followed it up with a blocked punt.

After both teams traded punts, Heights and quarterback Kaeden Grant got on the scoreboard. While consistently facing pressure from the Saginaw defense, Grant stayed composed and found a wide-open Jacob Watson for an 18-yard touchdown; Carson James followed it up with a 2-point conversion run.

To start the second quarter, Roman Morales took over passing duties, and the Saginaw offense came alive. He completed five passes for 66 yards, capping the series with an accurate 21-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Aidan Collier. After an extra point, Heights led 8-7 with 7:38 remaining in the first half.

Following an Arlington Heights turnover, Saginaw marched back to the red zone, but an untimely fumble ended the drive. The recovered fumble to start the game made up for the blunder, and Saginaw got the ball back to start the second half; Collier capitalized on the bonus opportunity, returning the kick to the three-yard line.

Morales delivered a go-ahead six-yard touchdown strike to Boaz Kaloso. It then seemed as if the Rough Riders seized the momentum with a defensive stop. An Arlington Heights punt was muffed, and the Yellowjackets took over.

The Rough Rider defense was thriving, but special teams muffed another punt, giving Arlington Heights the ball back at the five-yard line. Carson James ran it in on the first play of the series to give Heights a 15-14 lead.

Saginaw took over, and an untimely defensive pass interference from Heights put the Rough Riders in the red zone. Yellowjacket defensive back Antonio Johnson, however, stopped the momentum with an interception.

Despite the special teams’ blunders, the Rough Riders sizzling defense prevented Heights from pushing away. Arlington Heights was forced to punt. An errant snap allowed Saginaw to take over at the two-yard line.

Running back Isaiah Quinones scored the go-ahead touchdown, a three-yarder. Saginaw elected not to go for two points up 21-15 with seven minutes remaining, giving Heights a chance to take the lead.

The defense, once again, got a crucial stop, forcing a fumble that Najae Nicholson recovered. Although the offense could not extend the lead, the defense continued its elite play to secure the game-winning stop.

On Oct. 18, Arlington Heights will face Fort Worth Wyatt. On the same day, Saginaw will host Paschal.