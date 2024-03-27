On the plane or sofa? How England’s Euro 2024 squad is shaping up

On the plane

Jordan Pickford’s error against Belgium will have no impact on his status as England’s No 1. Only injuries can disrupt Gareth Southgate’s defensive plans. John Stones is vital at centre-back and nobody has stepped up to take Harry Maguire’s place. Kyle Walker, who limped off against Brazil, remains the leading right-back. Expect Kieran Trippier, who can also play at left-back, to provide cover for him. The smart money is on Trippier starting on the left if Luke Shaw is unable to regain fitness.

Injuries made this a frustrating camp for Southgate. He could not try Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield but the Liverpool player’s passing range makes him hard to omit. Jordan Henderson, a divisive figure after his move to Saudi Arabia, was also unable to feature against Brazil or Belgium. But you need only listen to the way that Southgate talks about Henderson to know the veteran is likely to go.

One starting spot in midfield remains up for grabs. The other two places belong to Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. Further forward, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are favourites to start on the flanks. Harry Kane will lead the attack.

In the departure lounge

Aaron Ramsdale spent more time on the bench but the Arsenal goalkeeper remains the most viable back-up for Pickford. Marc Guéhi’s reputation was enhanced by not playing. The Crystal Palace defender, first in line behind Stones and Maguire, was out with a knee injury but none of his rivals did enough to move above him. A makeshift defence did not convince against Belgium, although Ben Chilwell’s level rose after a difficult night against Brazil. The Chelsea left-back will be needed if Shaw is unavailable.

Southgate took positives from both friendlies. Kobbie Mainoo, the 18-year-old midfield prodigy, was nerveless on his full debut against Brazil. Is Mainoo ready to start? Perhaps not, but he surely merits a place in the squad. He is a smoother option than Conor Gallagher, who will hope that his energy keeps him in contention. As for James Maddison, his patience was rewarded when he came on late against Belgium and set up Bellingham’s equaliser. The Tottenham playmaker can be a gamechanging substitute.

Hoping for a ticket

With Sam Johnstone set to miss out after undergoing elbow surgery, Southgate needs to find a third goalkeeper. Newcastle’s Nick Pope is injured, so there could be a spot for James Trafford, Dean Henderson or Jack Butland. Trafford stepped up from the Under-21 squad after Johnstone left the camp this week.

The Manchester City defender Rico Lewis was also promoted to the seniors after Walker’s injury. Lewis can play on both flanks and Southgate is looking for versatility. Ezri Konsa, adept in the right or the middle, did not freeze in his outings against Brazil and Belgium. Joe Gomez can play in every position in the back four. Levi Colwill, who can play in the middle or at left-back, faces a fight to get back into the squad after missing this camp with a toe problem. He needs a strong finish to the season with Chelsea.

So does Cole Palmer, an unused substitute against Belgium after missing the Brazil game with an injury. The playmaker has been outstanding for Chelsea but his experience at international level is limited and other contenders have bolstered their claims this week. Southgate was delighted with Anthony Gordon’s lively display against Brazil and Jarrod Bowen was a revelation on the wing against Belgium. Marcus Rashford, who did not start either game, could be in danger of missing out if his form for Manchester United remains inconsistent. Jack Grealish, who has had fitness issues, could also be vulnerable after a stop-start season for City.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones could be a late arriver in midfield if he hits the ground running after returning from injury. The door remains open for Kalvin Phillips, but only if the midfielder can find any momentum at West Ham. Eberechi Eze is an outside candidate.

As for the attack, Ivan Toney looks likeliest to go as Kane’s deputy after a muscular, goalscoring display against Belgium. However Toney still has to hold off a strong challenge from Ollie Watkins, who has been in lethal form for Aston Villa, and Southgate has been watching Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

On the sofa

The Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has probably played himself out of the squad after errors against Brazil and Belgium. This is probably a tournament too soon for Everton’s young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier and Milan’s Fikayo Tomori are out of the picture. The Arsenal defender Ben White has made himself unavailable for selection. The Chelsea right-back Reece James is a longtime injury absentee. Tino Livramento and Tyrick Mitchell are probably relying on injuries to other full-backs.

James Ward-Prowse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Sean Longstaff are unlikely to be considered in midfield. Mason Mount has slid from view since joining United and there are probably too many creators in front of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, whose time will come.

It is strange to think that Mount started the Euro 2020 final. Then again, so did Raheem Sterling, who appears to be in permanent exile. Jadon Sancho, another who featured at the last Euros, is not coming back any time soon. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Wilson have fallen behind Watkins and Toney.