Pedersen leads Wyoming against Boise State after 20-point showing

Boise State Broncos (15-7, 5-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (12-9, 6-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Boise State after Malene Pedersen scored 20 points in Wyoming's 77-64 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowgirls are 6-2 on their home court. Wyoming has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos have gone 5-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Wyoming makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Boise State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Barnes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Allyson Fertig is averaging 19 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Abby Muse is averaging 5.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press