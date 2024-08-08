Olympic men's soccer bracket: Standings, what to know, what's next at Paris Olympics

It's time for the medal matches in the 2024 Paris Olympics men's soccer tournament. Morocco and Egypt will face off for the bronze medal match and Spain and France match up in the gold medal game.

This is Morocco's first Olympic appearance since 2012. They've made the most of it, winning their group and beating the U.S. 4-0 in the quarterfinals. Morocco lost to Spain 2-1 in the semifinals but sealed their best Olympic finish in history; their previous best was eighth in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Egypt made the knockout stage for the third time in the last four Olympics after winning Group C. With a win over Morocco, they'll seal their first medal and best Olympic finish in program history. With a loss, this squad will equal Egypt's best result of fourth, which they did in the 1964 (Tokyo) and 1928 (Amsterdam) Olympic Games.

Spain is back in the gold medal match in the Olympics for the second time in a row. They lost to Egypt in the group play finale but haven't lost since with wins over Japan (3-0) and Morocco to reach the finals. A win would clinch the country's first gold medal since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. A loss would give them their second consecutive silver medal and fourth in history, following the 2020 (Tokyo), 2000 (Sydney), and 1920 (Antwerp) Olympic Games.

France hasn't lost in the Paris Olympics and have outscored opponents 11-1 in their five matches. It's a dominant showing for a team that hasn't medaled since winning gold in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. French legend Thierry Henry never won an Olympic medal as a player. Now he can as the team's coach.

Here's a full knockout stage bracket and how to watch the medal matches.

Paris Olympics men's soccer: Bracket and results

Quarterfinals: Friday, Aug. 2

Morocco 4-0 U.S.

Spain 3-0 Japan

Egypt 1-1 (5-4) Paraguay

France 1-0 Argentina

Semifinals: Monday, Aug. 5

Spain 2-1 Morocco

France 3-1 Egypt

Paris Olympics men's soccer: Medal round schedule

Bronze medal match: Egypt vs. Morocco

Date: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Streaming: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Gold medal match: France vs. Spain

Date: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024

Time: Noon ET

TV: USA Network, Telemundo

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV

