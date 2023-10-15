Canadiens fans boo Connor Bedard and Blackhawks phenom soaks it up: 'I loved it'

Hockey fans boo a visiting player for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, it’s because that player landed a brutal check on a beloved member of the home team. Often, leaving in free agency or via trade can result in jeers. In the case of Connor Bedard, Montreal Canadiens fans booed him every time he touched the puck on Saturday because he’s … too good?

That’s how The Athletic’s Arpon Basu explained it.

For anyone wondering why the Montreal fans are booing Connor Bedard, it's basically because he's so good. It's a treatment reserved for a select few, even fewer as a rookie. He should feel honoured. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 14, 2023

Longtime Montreal columnist Dave Stubbs also indicated it’s a rare and strange sign of respect.

After his Chicago Blackhawks lost 3-2 to the Canadiens on Saturday in his Hockey Night in Canada debut, Bedard didn’t just shake off the boos. If anything, the North Vancouver native enjoyed them.

“I loved it, it was great,” Bedard said, via the Canadian Press. “I didn't really think about it before the game but I thought it was awesome...

"I haven't done anything yet (in my career), I'm just starting, but to get that right now is good, and I think that makes the game more fun when the crowd is really into it like that … I enjoy that stuff."

Canadiens fans gave Connor Bedard a rude welcome to Montreal. (Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bedard off to a strong start through three NHL games

Bedard and the Blackhawks have managed a 1-2-0 record through three games, upsetting the Penguins but losing to the Bruins and Canadiens.

The 18-year-old generated exactly one point in each of those three games, netting an assist against Montreal and Pittsburgh and scoring a nice first career goal against Boston.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

That immediate point production tells part of the story of Bedard being a quick study to begin his NHL career. It’s especially promising how little shyness he’s shown in shooting so far. In three games, Bedard has generated 16 shots on goal, the third-most of any player in the league.

Story continues

With 30 total shot attempts (not to mention starting 13 shifts in the offensive zone and just one in the defensive), it’s clear Chicago is giving the rookie the green light, and he’s flooring it.

Naturally, there are signs Bedard has some work to do. While he’s helping a bad Blackhawks team stay respectable in stats like high-danger chances at even strength when he’s on the ice (nine for, 12 against), he’s only won nine of his first 34 faceoffs (26.47%).

Eventually, Chicago will want Bedard to iron those wrinkles out of his game, but the early returns echo starts for other stars such as Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

It’s the sort of stuff that will inspire opposing fans to boo you for no good reason.