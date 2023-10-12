Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal in electrifying fashion
In just his second career game, Bedard put his full array of skills on display for his first NHL goal — one he created entirely on his own.
As many expected would be the case, it certainly did not take long for Blackhawks super-rookie Connor Bedard to burst onto the scene.
Just over five minutes into his second career regular-season game, Bedard buried the one he's been dreaming about forever — giving Chicago the early lead with his first NHL goal.
CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023
