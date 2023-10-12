Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal in electrifying fashion

Connor Bedard's Blackhawks teammates went wild after the rookie's big milestone on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

As many expected would be the case, it certainly did not take long for Blackhawks super-rookie Connor Bedard to burst onto the scene.

Just over five minutes into his second career regular-season game, Bedard buried the one he's been dreaming about forever — giving Chicago the early lead with his first NHL goal.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

More to come.