Newcastle handed major boost as key duo near return from injury

Newcastle United are set to be handed a double boost with the imminent return of strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson from injury.

Isak has been sidelined with a broken toe in recent weeks, while Wilson has been recovering from a back injury since the summer, causing him to miss the entire start of the season.

The Magpies were held to a goalless draw by Everton on Saturday and have only scored twice in their last three Premier League matches. But Eddie Howe says the pair may return the week after the international break to help ease their woes in front of goal.

“We hope so,” the Newcastle boss told BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle at Goodison Park.

“They are two huge players for us. When you take any focal point out of a team it has an impact.

“Would it have made the difference today? I’m not sure but we are looking forward to having them back.”

Newcastle had 14 shots in the game, including a missed penalty by Anthony Gordon, but displayed poor finishing to extend their winless run in the league to three games. Howe nonetheless took positives from his side’s performance.

“We created a lot of good chances and I am frustrated we haven’t won,” he said. “But it was much better. It looked like we were snatching at chances.

“I have to credit the players because it is a difficult environment to play in and it is a much better defensive display from us too. Big steps forward.

“I think there has been a reaction. We stood up to the physical test and were technically very good. We are trying to break barriers and have an outstanding season. I think we are capable of more and we have some tough fixtures to come.

“I think Anthony [Gordon] handled the occasion very well. I think his all-round game was very good. He will be disappointed with the penalty. Credit to Jordan Pickford for the save.”

