Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Darwin Nunez injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Liverpool will have Darwin Nunez available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

The striker withdrew from his national team squad as a result of a hamstring issue which Jurgen Klopp revealed after the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United before the international break.

“He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back partially and since then he is in full training,” said the Liverpool boss.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate should also be in the squad having featured for their countries over the past week following injury worries. Diaz and Gakpo felt groin and ankle trouble, respectively, at Old Trafford while Konate played for France after sitting out four Liverpool matches due to a thigh issue.

One player who has returned from the internationals contending with a new fitness problem is Andrew Robertson, who hurt his ankle playing for Scotland. The injury is not thought to be serious and he will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Should the left-back miss out, Joe Gomez is the likely candidate to fill in to allow Conor Bradley to return on the right side of defence.

Ryan Gravenberch could be fit to make his first start since the Carabao Cup final having overcome the ankle injury he suffered at Wembley.

Another option for the midfield may arrive in Curtis Jones’ potential return from his own ankle issue.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are nearing full fitness but are reportedly earmarked for comebacks early next month.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Nunez, Robertson, Jones

Injuries: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jota, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Matip

Time and date: 2pm GMT, Sunday March 31, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports