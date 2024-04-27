One of the greatest broadcasting moments for the late Bob Cole occurred early in 1976 while watching Russia's powerful Red Army team head to the dressing room before the first period ended to protest the alleged dirty play of the host Broad Street Bullies — a.k.a. the Philadelphia Flyers. Cole said in amazement: "They're going home."

Unless the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning win their respective playoff games at home today, they'll be going home, too. Oh baby, talk about added pressure.

Here are five things to know about the NHL playoffs:

NYLANDER 'MIGHT' PLAY TONIGHT

The Toronto Maple Leafs think forward William Nylander "might" return to tonight's lineup when they host the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Nylander, whose 40 goals and 98 points during the regular season was second only to Auston Matthews, might help the Leafs who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Nylander, who didn't disclose his injury or ailment, said watching his team fall behind the Bruins is painful and knows his team can't afford to fall behind the Bruins 3-1.

QUALITY, NOT QUANTITY

The Vancouver Canucks recorded a franchise-low 12 shots in Nashville last night, including three in the final period. Yet, power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser allowed the visitors to escape with a pivotal 2-1 win — and 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Casey DeSmith, filling in for injured all-star netminder Thatcher Demko, made 29 saves at Bridgestone Arena, including 14 in the third period.

STARS AIM TO SHINE IN CITY OF LIGHTS

After coming up empty in their first two playoff games at home, the Dallas Stars are hoping the so-called City of Second Chances will be the ideal location to push the reset button.

Short on goals, shots and wins, the Stars face the defending champion Golden Knights tonight in Las Vegas, trailing their first-round playoff series 2-0. Coach Pete DeBoer was careful not to say it's a must-win game, but said the Stars' season is on the line.

Story continues

Despite playing at home, the Stars didn’t get a shot on goal in the second period of Game 1 until 8:52. Vegas closed out Game 2 by holding Dallas without a shot on goal over the final 5:38.

CAPS POINT FINGER AT 'HEAD HUNTER'

The injury-riddled Washington Capitals were seething Friday night during and after their 3-1 loss to the visiting New York Rangers.

Veteran Caps forward Nic Dowd accused the 6-foot-7 Matt Rempe of a "dirty hit" that knocked Caps' defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk out of the game midway through the first period.

While some Caps, frustrated with going down 3-0 in the first-round series, labelled Rempe a wreckless head hunter, veteran Tom Watson believed the league would review the controversial play and possibly add supplemental discipline for the timing of the hit.

DRAFT LOTTERY HITS JERSEY SHORE

The NHL announced last night the 2024 draft lottery will be held May 7 at NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Macklin Celebrini, the projected No. 1 pick who turns 18 on June 13, remained undecided on where he will play next season.

The lottery sets the order for the first 16 picks for the NHL clubs that failed to make the playoffs. The 2024 draft will reportedly be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, starting on June 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press