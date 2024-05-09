New trade proposal sends Chicago’s Zach LaVine to Los Angeles Lakers for trio of players

A new trade proposal put together by Bleacher Report NBA analyst Zach Buckley would send veteran Chicago Bulls combo guard Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers for a trio of players we would be very happy for the Bulls to get back.

The mock trade, which would have Chicago’s front office send the UCLA alum to Los Angeles in exchange for Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell, backup floor general Gabe Vincent and defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt. “It might pain the Bulls’ brass to let go of LaVine and not get a draft pick in return, but if draft picks were available for the oft-injured and overpaid scorer, a deal surely would have been done by now,” suggests Buckley.

“Chicago could instead view a lottery win as enough of a draft reward to just be done with the LaVine era and allow its next ballyhooed prospect to start their career without that cloud of uncertainty.”

“This return isn’t much, but it does deliver three usable rotation players who are all on more reasonable contracts than LaVine,” adds the B/R analyst.

“Even if the Bulls don’t plan on keeping all of them, each would be far easier to trade than LaVine is now. And if they decide to finally blow up this roster, any one of the three might help deliver assets for an overdue rebuild.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire