Pakistan vs England live: score and first Test updates from day three in Rawalpindi

Jack Leach bowls - AFP

06:02 AM

Will Macpherson on Will Jacks

Will Jacks' bowling is a major work in progress, and really he should be playing as no more than a sixth bowler and third spinner, and he's probably a little higher up the pecking order than that. But there is something there and, under the tutelage of Gareth Batty at Surrey and with some help from England, you could see him developing into a very handy option. You'd think the shape of his action – little bit of Vaughan? – will mean he's always going to be quite an attacking off-spinner who risks going for a few but is capable of picking up wickets.

06:00 AM

OVER 69: PAK 239/1 (Azhar 4 Imam 119 )

It's an all Somerset contest at the moment with Leach bowling to Imam, Azhar at the other end, all three from the cider country.

The pitch is way too flat to call it Ciderabad - oh for a bit of turn, oh for a bit of anything out of this pitch.

It's a Leach maiden.

05:58 AM

Here's a pic of that Shafique wicket

It was a good catch from Pope.

05:55 AM

That 'breakthrough'

Stone the crows - I have a wicket to show you!

Breakthrough for England at last!



A first Test wicket for Will Jacks ✨#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/7kNyC1z1sh — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 3, 2022

05:53 AM

OVER 68: PAK 239/1 (Azhar 4 Imam 119 )

Azhar is off the mark with a sweep for four off Jacks. He's not a big sweeper of the ball but the bat is crowded by fielders and all he has to is beat the field and it's a four and time for drinks.

05:48 AM

From Nick Hoult

Concern builds over Liam Livingstone. He jarred his knee fielding yesterday. This morning he bowled a handful of balls before the start of play but went off shaking his head and has not taken the field.



05:48 AM

OVER 67: PAK 232/1 (Azhar 0 Imam 116 )

Imam clubs Leach for six first ball of the over - he's using his feet well at the moment and having seen his opening partner go you suspect he'll try and not make the same mistake as Shafique and make one of those Daddy hundreds. Seven from the over.

05:45 AM

OVER 66: PAK 225/1 (Azhar 0 Imam 109 )

Well that wicket came out of nowhere - the ball was perhaps a bit too close to cut. It was quite a thick edge that Pope did well to take. It's Jacks' first Test wicket - hurrah.

Azhar is the new batsman and second ball there's a decent shout for lbw - it looks as though it's hit him outside the line of off stump and Stokes decides not to review. BUT suddenly there's a bit of interest for England as that ball spun a little.

05:42 AM

WICKET!!!

Shafique c Pope b Jacks 114

It's time for Will Jacks...and first ball it's time for a Shafique four through cover. Both Pakistan batters are picking up lenght well here and if you're doing that on this track then you are winning the uneven battle.

Then OUT OF NOWHERE Jacks bowls a wide one and Shafique cuts into the hands of Pope behind the stumps.

FOW: 225/1

05:36 AM

OVER 65: PAK 221/0 (Shafique 110 Imam 109 )

Leach continues to toil from one end - there's little to give him encouragement bar the fact that just one comes from the over.

05:32 AM

OVER 64: PAK 220/0 (Shafique 109 Imam 109 )

Root continues from the other end and it's more of the same - no chances, flat track and just two runs from it until Root tries a bouncer that Imam gets on top off and pulls for four through mid-wicket. Yep, it's early in the day and already Root, yes Root, is bowling bouncers.

05:30 AM

Shafique after his ton

Shafique - Getty Images

05:28 AM

OVER 63: PAK 214/0 (Shafique 109 Imam 103 )

Leach continue to toil at one end, Shafique hits him for four through cover and those are the only runs of the over.

Prediction: this is going to be a long day in the field for England.

05:26 AM

OVER 62: PAK 210/0 (Shafique 105 Imam 103 )

Root dangles the carrot and Imam tries to hit him for four over the infield, he doesn't quite catch it and it goes for just the two. He's now in the nervous 90s and Stokes brings in the field. That's no bother to him as he clips the part-time spinner for four thrrough leg. It's the fourth ton for an opener in three days. As I say it's a road

05:22 AM

OVER 61: PAK 204/0 (Shafique 105 Imam 97 )

A Leach maiden - England will take what small mercies they can get at the moment. This is clearly going to be a long day in the field barring a miracle.

05:17 AM

OVER 60: PAK 204/0 (Shafique 105 Imam 97 )

Root bowls and they are clearly trying to get in the mind of Imam, moving the field this way and that, is a good over and a maiden at that. Hurrah (if you're English).

05:14 AM

OVER 59: PAK 204/0 (Shafique 105 Imam 97 )

England have started with spinners - Leach is on at the moment - and Imam is looking to make it the fourth opener to get a ton out of four. He's definitely in the nervous 90s as there's a dodgy run that nearly sees the end of him. He survives, though, and is now three short of that ton.

05:09 AM

OVER 58: PAK 197/0 (Shafique 101 Imam 94 )

Morning all and sorry for delayed start - technical issues at Telegraph Towers.

So far today there have been no wickets - no shock there - but Shafique has gone to his century. This track is still looking as flat as they come - again no shock there.