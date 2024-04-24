Legend 2 Legend with Burt Watson, Episode 8: Cain Velasquez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEiLqJiK2Y4

As the former UFC event coordinator, Burt Watson has seen it all. A beloved figure among fighters past and present, he can tell stories nobody else can. What can we say? He’s a legend.

That’s why he’s got this show, “Legend 2 Legend,” an MMA Junkie feature where Burt and another legend shoot the breeze and peel back the curtain – at least just a little bit.

In Episode 8, Burt sits down with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez – still free after a an eight-month jail term while he awaits the legal process to play out on an attempted murder case stemming from a March 2022 incident – for a career-focused conversation as they discuss:

What motivated him to transition from collegiate wrestling to mixed martial arts.

His UFC 110 fight against Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

His UFC 121 title fight against Brock Lesnar.

His legendary title-fight trilogy with Junior Dos Santos.

What it meant to be the first UFC champion of Mexican descent.

His foray into pro wrestling.

His relationship with Daniel Cormier.

And more.

You can watch the full episode in the video above.

WE ROLLINNNN!!!

