Thunder begin second round against the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Thunder -3.5; over/under is 217

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks to begin the Western Conference second round. Oklahoma City went 3-1 against Dallas during the regular season. The Thunder won the last regular season meeting 135-86 on April 14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 15 points, and Brandon Williams led the Mavericks with 22 points.

The Thunder are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is seventh in the league with 52.5 points in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 14.2.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas is seventh in the league scoring 117.9 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

The Thunder's 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.5% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 115.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

