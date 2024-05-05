2024 NBA mock draft roundup: Who is rising, falling with a week before the draft lottery?

We are still in the middle of the NBA Playoffs, but the 2024 draft lottery is only a week away. Although this year's draft class has been considered by some to be one of the worst in recent memory, that doesn't mean anything.

Even the 2013 class, which was considered one of the worst of all-time, produced All-Stars like Victor Oladipo, CJ McCollum, Rudy Gobert, and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. So while it may not seem important for your favorite team to secure a good draft pick this year, with 78 players being invited to the draft combine this year, there will almost certainly be at least a few high-impact players from this draft class.

Although the draft is still more than a month away, here is what experts are predicting will happen on June 26.

NBA Draft lottery: When is the 2024 NBA draft lottery? Plus odds and eligible teams

2024 NBA Draft Predictions:

No. 1 overall pick:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Washington Wizards, C Alex Sarr (France)

Wasserman writes, "Alex Sarr may check both boxes for top talent and best fit with the Wizards. While the main draw to the 7'1" Frenchman revolves around his switchable defense and shot-blocking, the ability to handle in the open floor, shoot with range and knock down pull-ups and fallaways separates him from other rim protectors."

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: Detroit Pistons, C Alex Sarr (France)

Finkelstein writes, "This is a class without an obvious No. 1 but Sarr is a mobile 7-footer with an elastic build and clear defensive versatility and upside. The biggest questions are with regard to his offense and the extent to which it develops will ultimately dictate his upside."

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Toronto Raptors, C Alex Sarr (France)

O'Connor writes, "The pick is owed to the Spurs as a result of the Jakob Poeltl trade, but it’s top-six protected, and the Raptors have a real shot of keeping it. There is no perfect fit atop this class, but Sarr’s two-way versatility and upside would fit the profile of players Masai Ujiri has historically chosen, such as Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam."

No. 2 overall pick:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: San Antonio Spurs, G Nikola Topić (Serbia)

"After missing the last three months, Nikola Topić looked good in his return to Red Star, scoring eight points in under 16 minutes and generating a handful of assist opportunities. More than anything else, the San Antonio Spurs will value his ability to create shots for teammates with his dribble manipulation, vision and advantageous 6'6" size for passing. The Spurs also don't have a ball-handler who puts pressure on defenses and the rim like Topić. And it was promising to see him hit both of his three-point attempts in his first game back."

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: Washington Wizards, G Nikola Topić (Serbia)

"The Wizards won 15 games this season and may not have more than two or three players on their active roster who are part of their long-term plans. Topic could give them a big point guard with size, feel, and instincts to develop with the benefit of having ample minutes to play through the growing pains in the coming years."

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Utah Jazz, G Stephon Castle, UConn

"The Jazz have an interesting mix of young players, but that hasn’t yet translated into wins because the team is still so young. If they trade up or get boosted here on lottery night, then Castle could be an ideal fit with Keyonte George in the backcourt. George provides dynamic playmaking ability, while Castle is a downhill attacker who brings lockdown defense. If Castle develops his jumper, then the two could end up one of the best backcourts in the NBA."

No. 3 overall pick:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Detroit Pistons, G/F Zaccharie Risacher (France)

"While Zaccharie Risacher will qualify as a best-player-available candidate at No. 3, he'd also plug an obvious hole on Detroit's wing with off-ball shotmaking. He'd fit nicely with the Pistons, playing alongside superior ball-handlers in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the same spot-up-heavy role he plays now for JL Bourg. Aside from excelling in transition, he thrives as a catch-and-shoot scorer and straight-line slasher."

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: Charlotte Hornets, F Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

"[Holland is] competitive, with solid wing size, and improved shooting. I also think pairing him with Brandon Miller, although counterintuitive at first, could work as Holland's motor, physicality, and defensive oriented pedigree could be a nice complement for last year's No. 2 overall pick in a Tatum/Brown type mold."

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Charlotte Hornets, G Nikola Topić (Serbia)

"The Hornets already have two tall primary shot creators in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring in Topic. Ball hasn’t exactly been reliable, so Topic could operate as a plan B if LaMelo doesn’t pan out as Charlotte hopes, or he could end up the plan A if he realizes his full potential."

No. 4 overall pick:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets), G Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

"A year after drafting a pair of A+ athletes in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the Houston Rockets may be drawn to Reed Sheppard's 51.4 catch-and-shoot percentage. He also hit 52.1 percent of his pull-ups and 9-of-15 floaters while averaging 6.2 assists per 40 minutes sharing the ball with Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner. Sheppard has some hidden/untapped self-creation and playmaking ability that could show in Houston's second unit."

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: Portland Trailblazers, F Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

"Buzelis is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the class with good size, versatile offensive tools and the potential to play either the three or the four. The production hasn't always lived up to the potential, but he's still very young and gives Portland a high upside building block up front to pair with its young guards."

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Detroit Pistons, G Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

"The Pistons, one of the NBA’s worst teams, have few certainties on their roster. Cade Cunningham is blossoming, and they have to provide him with some stability. Knecht is a proven commodity: a good off-ball scorer who provides a lot of effort. And maybe, just maybe, the on-ball stuff will pop just like it did at Tennessee, providing Cade with the go-to scoring partner that none of his teammates have become."

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives down the lane against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Bridgestone Arena.

No. 5 overall pick:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Charlotte Hornets, C Donovan Clingan, UConn

"The Charlotte Hornets' defense ranked No. 29 in the NBA, which has likely already led to plenty of front-office chatter about Donovan Clingan. While Rob Dillingham's creativity may look enticing, he doesn't have the potential to help strengthen or change the team's identity like Clingan can with his 7'2", 280-pound size and rim protection."

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: San Antonio Spurs, F Zaccharie Risacher (France)

"Some people have Risacher as high as No. 1 given his wing size, shooting and defensive potential. The 3-and-D prototype gives him a high-floor and would also make him a very nice fit along the generational big man they San Antonio has up front, who just happens to be a fellow Frenchman."

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Washington Wizards, F Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

"Oh, what a bummer it’d be for the Wizards if they fall all the way to the fifth pick even though they have the second-best odds for the first. But this is a weird draft, and there’s a chance the player they value most could still be available at no. 5. Perhaps that could be a prospect like Buzelis, who would inject some shot creation into Washington’s frontcourt alongside Deni Avdija, one of the few bright spots for the team this year."

Which teams have the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the lottery?

Every team that did not reach the 2024 postseason is eligible for the No. 1 pick in the draft, including teams that participated in the play-in tournament, but did not qualify for the official playoffs. That means 14 teams could wind up with the first overall pick. Here are their odds via BetMGM:

Detroit Pistons: 14%

Washington Wizards: 14%

Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%

Toronto Raptors: 9.0%

Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%

Utah Jazz: 6.0%

Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets): 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 3.0%

Chicago Bulls: 2.0%

Houston Rockets: 1.5%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

When is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Sunday, May 12 at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago. Coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

When: Wednesday, June 26 - Thursday, June 27, 2024

TV: ESPN; ABC

Stream: ESPN+; Fubo

Stream the draft: Watch the 2024 NBA Draft with a Fubo subscription

