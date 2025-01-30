Free agent Brionna Jones to sign with Atlanta Dream

Free agent Brionna Jones is signing with the Atlanta Dream, her agent, Boris Lelchitski. confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The three-time All-Star had played her entire career with the Connecticut Sun after being drafted No. 8 in 2017. Free agents can't sign officially until Feb. 1.

Jones now will pair with Brittney Griner in the frontcourt, giving the Dream a formidable starting five as the two bigs will play with Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Griner announced on Tuesday she was going to sign with Atlanta.

Jones averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. She missed most of the 2023 season after tearing her Achilles.

Jones helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals twice, in 2019 and 2022. She earned the league's Sixth Player of the Year award in 2022 and the Most Improved Player the season before.

ESPN first reported the signing.

The Sun now have lost Jones and Alyssa Thomas, who is being traded to Phoenix.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press