France v Wales LIVE: Six Nations 2025 result and reaction as Les Bleus thump outclassed visitors

France and Wales kicked off the Six Nations under the Friday night lights in Paris and another thrilling edition of rugby’s greatest annual championship begun with Les Bleus routing their outclassed visitors 43-0.

Warren Gatland’s side are winless since the 2023 World Cup having gone the entirety of 2024 without Test success, and never looked like breaking that duck in Paris despite a promising first 10 minutes. After that period, France stepped things up and ran riot against their young opponents.

The hosts welcomed back captain Antoine Dupont after his absence was keenly felt last year and the world’s best player proved exactly why he has that title with a scintillating first-half display that saw him directly assist three of the four tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Les Bleus ran in three more tries after the break but didn’t enjoy a perfect evening as Romain Ntamack was sent off late on for a reckless hit to the head of Ben Thomas, meaning he may well miss the next couple of games for Fabien Galthie’s side as they chase just a second tournament triumph since 2010.

Relive all of the action from the opening clash at the Stade de France in our live blog below:

78' - TRY! Alldritt burrows over from close range (FRA 43-0 WAL)

70' - RED CARD! Ntamack's shoulder catches Thomas in the head and he sees a yellow card upgraded to red (FRA 38-0 WAL)

68' - TRY! Ntamack cross-kick gathered by Gailleton to touch down (FRA 38-0 WAL)

55' - TRY! Marchand touches down at the back of a driving maul (FRA 33-0 WAL)

40' - TRY! Dupont sets up another try as Bielle-Biarrey gets his second (FRA 28-0 WAL)

35 - TRY! Magic from Dupont to dance through the defence and pass to Attisogbe for his second try (FRA 21-0 WAL)

23' - TRY! Ramos chest passes to Bielle-Biarrey for the score (FRA 14-0 WAL)

18' - TRY! Dupont lofts perfect kick to Attisogbe for the opening try (FRA 7-0 WAL)

REPORT: Peerless Antoine Dupont leads fabulous French to Six Nations victory as Wales hit another low

22:27 , Luke Baker

The Paris symphony orchestra are back in session. Forced away from their suburban concert hall last year by the Olympics, on their Six Nations to the Stade de France this fabulous French side giving the capital crowd a night to remember.

Twelve months ago, in Marseille they had played all the wrong notes in the wrong order to be badly beaten by Ireland; Wales may not be in the class of the two-time defending champions but this was a drastic improvement.

They have the capacity to play far better than they did in this 43-0 thrashing. It is their ability to blend a mighty percussion section with the softer strings that marks France out as tournament favourites, but the difference in this fixture, and perhaps to this tournament, was their masterful maestro of a conductor. The peerless Antoine Dupont, absent last year en route to securing Olympic gold, is back where he belongs.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full report from the Stade de France:

Peerless Antoine Dupont leads fabulous French to victory as Wales hit a new low

Romain Ntamack sent off for France

22:22 , Luke Baker

The only real negative for France was the red card for Romain Ntamack after he caught Ben Thomas in the head with his shoulder.

He might miss the round two game against England now. Here’s the incident, which was upgraded from the initial yellow

🟨 Romain Ntamack is sent to the sin bin for direct head contact...#GuinnessM6N | #FRAvWAL pic.twitter.com/YKddtr3ZP7 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) January 31, 2025

Romain Ntamack red card: Why was the France fly half sent off against Wales in the Six Nations?

22:17 , Luke Baker

France fly half Romain Ntamack was sent off late in their one-sided win over Wales in the opening clash of the 2025 Six Nations.

Ntamack made high and forceful contact to the head of Ben Thomas, with a swift review of the footage called for by the television match official.

Having watched the challenge again, Paul Williams produced a yellow card having concluded that the challenge met the threshold required. It was then reviewed by the Foul Play Review Officer via the bunker system to determine if an upgrade was required.

“There was a high degree of danger and no mitigation,” Williams informed French on-field captain Gregory Alldritt, producing a red card. Under a new trial this Six Nations, France would have been able to replace the wing after 20 minutes had the game not concluded.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Why was Romain Ntamack sent off for France against Wales in the Six Nations?

FULL-TIME! France 43-0 Wales

22:13 , Luke Baker

And that’s that. France nil Wales in the first game of the 2025 Six Nations!

They were too strong and Antoine Dupont inspired a first-half demolition that put the game to bed. England at Twickenham next week may be a bigger challenge.

Wales battled hard enough but their losing streak extends to 13 games and their game against Italy next week is huge.

France 43-0 Wales, 80 mins

22:09 , Luke Baker

Into the last knocking here. France have been at a different level to Wales today, in truth.

TRY! France 43-0 Wales (Gregory Alldritt, 78 mins)

22:08 , Luke Baker

France probing for a seventh try. Within five metres and they keep it with the big lads - Colombe has a go, then Baille burrows and is inches short.

Gregory Alldritt runs in when he spots the ball at the back while Le Garrec is tied up in the ruck, picks it up and snipes to the right, diving over for the try. Good low position from the France No 8.

Le Garrec errs again with the conversion - the French kicking has faltered in this second half but they won’t care too much

SIN-BIN! France 38-0 Wales, 76 mins

22:05 , Luke Baker

This match will end as 14 vs 14. Freddie Thomas the latest Welshman to commit a penalty and Wales have been warned, so it’s a yellow card for the replacement lock.

France 38-0 Wales, 75 mins

22:04 , Luke Baker

Blair Murray takes contact for Wales and tries to lay the ball off as he hits the ground but it rolls forward. The French defence seem to have them sussed today.

Five minutes to avoid being blanked

RED CARD! France 38-0 Wales (Romain Ntamack, 73 mins)

22:01 , Luke Baker

Wales desperately trying to get some points on the board but it’s not happening in attack.

And we’ve got an announcement on the Ntamack tackle - that’s been upgraded to a red card and deservedly so. Thomas had already kicked the ball, he led with the shoulder, no attempt to wrap, no mitigation and so it’s a sending off.

SIN-BIN! France 38-0 Wales, 70 mins

21:59 , Luke Baker

That’s not pretty from Romain Ntamack. He leads with the shoulder and it smashes into the head of Ben Thomas. I’m not entirely sure what the French 10 was trying to do there...

He gets sin-binned and it will be reviewed. That could easily be upgraded to a red, 20-minute or otherwise, for me.

TRY! France 38-0 Wales (Emilien Gailleton, 68 mins)

21:54 , Luke Baker

There’s the try. After the exhibition stuff in the 22, Ntamack dinks a crossfield kick out to the left where Emilien Gailleton, just on as a replacement catches it on the bounce and strolls over the whitewash.

Le garrec is the kicker now but his touchline conversion attempt goes across the face of the posts.

France 33-0 Wales, 67 mins

21:52 , Luke Baker

Wales turn the ball over and Josh Adams gets in the referee’s face shouting about a high tackle. Paul Williams doesn’t take kindly to that and marches France 10 metres further forward.

Les Bleus playing champagne rugby now! Prop Baille with a pass out the back of the hand and scrum half Le Garrec then does likewise with a long pass. They’re into the 22.

France 33-0 Wales, 64 mins

21:48 , Luke Baker

Welsh maul defence holds this time. Baille with a great carry takes France within two metres but there’s a knock-on in contact, so Wales survive.

A scrum on their own five-metre line isn’t hugely appetising but they exit well and young fly half Edwards produces a monster clearance kick towards halfway. Good stuff by the young debutant.

France 33-0 Wales, 62 mins

21:46 , Luke Baker

Perhaps understandably given the replacements and the scoreline, this match is in danger of petering out slightly as we enter the final 20 minutes.

Dee pinged for a croc roll on Marchand and France kick to the corner for another five-metre lineout

France 33-0 Wales, 58 mins

21:41 , Luke Baker

Wales run 11 phases and Tompkins wriggles over the gain-line to keep them going forward. But France then win the ball at the breakdown.

A knock-on by Les Bleus though, so Welsh ball in the France half.

TRY! France 35-0 Wales (Julien Marchand, 55 mins)

21:39 , Luke Baker

Marchand with a good throw. The maul gets rolling, rumbles over the line and it is indeed Julien Marchand who dots down at the back.

Simple game, rugby... Ramos misses for the first time from the tee and loses his perfect record. That was a straightforward kick by his standards, so he’ll be frustrated.

France 28-0 Wales, 54 mins

21:37 , Luke Baker

Penalty to Les Bleus as Wales don’t release. The Welsh back on a final warning with the next offence being a yellow card.

Ntamack kicks to the corner. Lineout five metres out...

France 28-0 Wales, 53 mins

21:36 , Luke Baker

Good work by Bielle-Biarrey to deal with a kick over the top and sidestep the onrushing kick chase.

Ntamack then wraps around and slices through a hole in the defensive line. Suddenly France in the Welsh 22.

France 28-0 Wales

21:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

A really strong defensive set from France there, switching on in their own 22 - where they haven't been that often tonight. Some really interesting tactical tweaks in Shaun Edwards's system, with Antoine Dupont being used as a shooter in the outside centre channel with real regularity. Without defensive captain Gael Fickou, France are perhaps having to find different ways to raise the ramparts, and Dupont is doing an excellent job. Ugo Mola, his coach at Toulouse, had hinted that Dupont might fancy a go at 13 at some point... Alas, that won’t happen to day as he’s subbed off on 50 minutes, with Nolann Le Garrec on to finish the game at No 9

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

France 28-0 Wales, 50 mins

21:33 , Luke Baker

Atonio goes down at the scrum under pressure from Nicky Smith but France given the penalty. They clear their lines.

Oh my word - here’s a blue wave! Six France replacements come on at the same time and run on in unison. Quite the sight.

Antoine Dupont one of the men coming off as Marchand, Baille, Colombe, Auradou, Guillard and Le Garrec all on

France 28-0 Wales, 48 mins

21:30 , Luke Baker

No space at the fringes of the rucks for Wales. They’re still probing, going through the phases but eventually the mistake comes.

A knock-on in contact and the French celebrate a good defensive set. Fine margins at Test level and this young Wales team are learning that the hard way

France 28-0 Wales, 47 mins

21:29 , Luke Baker

Couple of front-row changes for Wales as Nicky Smith and Keiron Assiratti enter the fray. It’s lineout first, well claimed by Wales but the maul stalls.

Forward carries but they can’t breach the five-metre line yet. Ben Thomas has a go, Botham likewise - good French defence.

France 28-0 Wales, 45 mins

21:27 , Luke Baker

This is lovely play by Wales - their best passage of attacking play. Adams carries well down the left flank and offloads well, a couple more offloads, including one from Morgan, takes them to the 22.

Then they keep it tight in the forwards to try and power over but Bielle-Biarrey pinches it. However France are called back for being offside a penalty 10 metres out for Wales.

France 28-0 Wales, 43 mins

21:24 , Luke Baker

Nice reverse pass from Moefana as France probe around the midfield area and then an Attisogbe dummy gets them further forward. A Dupont snipe makes a few more metres before Alldritt’s offload moves Les Bleus to the 22.

Good defence by Wales to push them back towards halfway though and Ramos knocks on. Nice by the visitors, kept their discipline well.

KICK-OFF! France 28-0 Wales

21:22 , Luke Baker

Back underway at the Stade de France. Wales facing a 13th defeat in a row but can they gain some momentum in the second half to take into their crunch clash with Italy in Rome next week?

HALF-TIME! France 28-0 Wales

21:09 , Luke Baker

And that’s half-time. What can you say. Antoine Dupont has been a little maestro, dictating play, producing moments of magic and directly setting up three of France’s four tries.

Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Theo Attisogbe have helped themselves to two apiece and the bonus point is secure already for Les Bleus. Wales actually started ok for the first 10 minutes but it’s been downhill from there.

TRY! France 28-0 Wales (Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 40 min)

21:06 , Luke Baker

Back to the corner we go and into the red for the half. Lineout won, maul set, this time it’s rolling, a splinter maul then takes them up to the line.

Dupont fires the pass left and Louis Bielle-Biarrey steps inside a desperately covering Rogers and stretches out for the try in the corner. Too easy really and that’s the bonus point.

Ramos conversion is good - another superb kick - and it will be 28-0 at half-time.

France 21-0 Wales, 40 mins

21:04 , Luke Baker

Mauvaka clean with the lineout, the driving maul starts but Wales drive them back so Dupont has a dart himself.

Another penalty coming, France still five metres out. Alldritt with a barrelling carry to a metre out but Gros then drops the ball, so we go back for the penalty and Wales are warned that any more penalties will lead to a sin-bin.

France 21-0 Wales, 38 mins

21:02 , Luke Baker

It’s still a France scrum five metres out though. A test for the Wales pack, as replacement hooker Elliot Dee comes on for Reffell with Lloyd in the bin.

Penalty advantage to France from the scrum, Ntamack cross kicks to try and give Attisogbe his hat-trick but the ball bounces forward and dead with the French winger waiting. Back for the penalty and to the corner.

France 21-0 Wales, 37 mins

21:00 , Luke Baker

Some good news for Wales as the Evan Lloyd sin-bin will stay just a yellow card. Not much else if going right for them though - France are simply in a different league.

Frantic scrambling again from the visitors as Rogers gets back and just about gets his hand on a loose ball after Dupont grubbers a gorgeous kick for Bielle-Biarrey to chase. He saved a try.

TRY! France 21-0 Wales (Theo Attisogbe, 35 mins)

20:58 , Luke Baker

Oh stop it Antonie Dupont! More magic from the incredible No 9 as he snipes, weaves between tacklers, skins Dafydds Jenkin and then loops the pass out for Theo Attisogbe to complete the try.

The pass is checked, ruled not forward and it’s sublime by France. Ramos adds the conversion. Les Bleus are rocking now

France 14-0 Wales, 33 mins

20:56 , Luke Baker

France on the charge, Ntamack and Dupont combine and Les Bleus are five metres away. French penalty as the maul is collapsed - back to the corner for the lineout.

But Wales turn it over! Poor from Mauvaka and Reffell gleefully claims it. Big turnover

SIN-BIN! France 14-0 Wales, 32 mins

20:54 , Luke Baker

TMO review as Evan Lloyd goes into the tackle on Bielle-Biarrey, there’s head contact, the crowd boo and it’s a yellow card for the Wales hooker.

That will be reviewed by the bunker and could be upgraded to a 20-minute red card which have been introduced for this Six Nations. Wales definitely down to 14 men for the next 10 minutes anyway.

France 14-0 Wales, 31 mins

20:52 , Luke Baker

The move off the scrum sees Dupont wrap around, then try a grubber through, but it’s blocked and the ball bounces backwards.

Les Bleus reload but Wales hold strong and eventually get the ball back to hoof clear. Really good defensive set with Gareth Thomas leading the way. Top work by the loosehead

France 14-0 Wales, 29 mins

20:50 , Luke Baker

Oh hello, Theo Attisogbe! The Pau winger thumps an absolute belter of a kick from his own 22 that keeps running all the way into touch at the Welsh 22.

It’s just outside, so no 50-22, but Wales make a mess of the play off the lineout and now it’s a French scrum in golden attacking position. Try number three incoming?

France 14-0 Wales

20:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

Bad to worse for Wales. After a decent opening 15, these last ten minutes have been tough to watch, and that nasty knee injury for Owen Watkin only compounds their issues. On comes Dan Edwards for a Test debut as Ben Thomas slides across to inside centre - good luck to the young Ospreys playmaker, who is a real talent but not arriving in ideal circumstances.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

France 14-0 Wales, 27 mins

20:48 , Luke Baker

You don’t like to see this. Owen Watkin in a lot of pain and the stretcher comes on. He eventually gets up but is helped off the pitch and looks in serious discomfort.

The 21-year-old fly half Dan Edwards on for his debut. Welcome to the big leagues, kid... Ben Thomas moves out to his more natural position of 12

France 14-0 Wales, 26 mins

20:44 , Luke Baker

Better from Wales, a couple of bruising carries and they’re up towards the French 22. Tomos Williams thumped backwards though.

Ben Thomas then goes for a chip over the top but it’s aimless and easily claimed by Ramos. A waste from the 10

TRY! France 14-0 Wales (Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 23 mins)

20:42 , Luke Baker

France are hitting their straps now and it’s their other winger, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, with the score this time.

They surge forward with intent and Ramos creates it with a two-handed chest pass as he runs across the field, finding Bielle-Biarrey for the simple run-in. Ramos conversion and Les Bleus are in complete control.

France 7-0 Wales

20:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

Antoine Dupont is so good he now seems to be rehearsing his try-scoring plays. Minutes after a cross-kick landed on green grass with not a teammate in sight, the scrum half nails the skill again to land one in the hands of Theo Attisogbe, this time reading from the same script. A first try for Attisogbe, whose time in the side may be brief with hope that Damian Penaud might be back fit for England next week.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

France 7-0 Wales, 20 mins

20:39 , Luke Baker

Damian who? France apparently not missing the injured Penaud as Attisogbe steps in perfectly, although that try was all about Dupont. Showing exactly wht he’s the best player in the world.

How will Wales respond?

TRY! France 7-0 Wales (Theo Attisogbe, 18 mins)

20:37 , Luke Baker

France go wide to Bielle-Biarrey but Wales scramble and hold for now. France still five meres out, penalty coming...

A free play and they make it count in style! It’s sumptuous by Dupont as he picks the ball at the base, runs backwards and lofts a perfect cross-field kick into the arms of a sprinting Theo Attisogbe who can dot down on the right wing. Sublime!

Ramos adds the touchline conversion. France lead by seven

Antoine Dupont at his brilliant best 😍



Outrageous vision to set up Théo Attissogbé, who scores on debut!#GuinnessM6N | #FRAvWAL pic.twitter.com/89cDystlAN — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) January 31, 2025

France 0-0 Wales, 17 mins

20:35 , Luke Baker

Wales in trouble in their own 22 as a French counter-ruck has them battling to retain the ball. The clearance barely makes it out of the 22 and this is a great foundation for France.

Alldritt with a powerful carry into the 22, inch by inch they’re getting closer. Atonio takes them five metres out and Barassi has a dart. They’re nearly at the line...

France 0-0 Wales, 15 mins

20:34 , Luke Baker

Wales proving themselves a right nuisance here and a dink over the top causes more issues as Rogers claims it.

But France force them backwards and Dupont blitzes out of the defence, gets in Tompkins’s eye-line and the ball hits the floor. Boudehent hacks on and the flanker looks to be winning the foot race for the ball near the line but as he tries to dive on it, he knocks forward. Wales survive.

France 0-0 Wales, 13 mins

20:31 , Luke Baker

Wales win the scrum and this is a chance to get some points. Decent carry on a nice line by Rogers but eventually, France win the turnover at the ruck and can clear.

Good defence by the home side.

France vs Wales

20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

A Mexican wave inside ten minutes is perhaps more a reflection of an impatient crowd than a game that is livening up quite nicely. Wales have scrambled effectively on a couple of occasions defensively, and have painted some nice initial shapes in attack; France are clearly keen to play but just haven't quite got their accuracy right yet.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

France 0-0 Wales, 11 mins

20:29 , Luke Baker

Wales won’t mind this start at all - 10 minutes and they haven’t conceded. Defensively, especially, they’ve looked decent

Now they pinch the ball in the French half and Morgan makes another powerful carry to gain metres. Ben Thomas then tries a dinked cross-kick towards Rogers, he contests with Ramos and the ball hits the deck for a knock-on.

Wales scrum in the French 22

France 0-0 Wales, 10 mins

20:26 , Luke Baker

Frustrating knock-on for Wales as Watkin fumbles a low pass. First scrum of the day, just inside the Welsh half... Remember we’ve got a new law where the opposition scrum half has to stay further back and can’t harry the No 9 putting in.

Dupont doesn’t need much time to create something anyway... But he won’t get a chance as, after a couple of resets, France ar epinged for engaging early and it’s a Welsh free-kick. They happily clear

France 0-0 Wales, 7 mins

20:24 , Luke Baker

More good defence by Wales as Barassi, the new French centre gets smashed and the ball bounces into touch. French lineout though as it came off a Welsh hand.

Lovely play by France down the right, Moefana releasing winger Theo Attisogbe - in for the injured Penaud - and he’s into the 22. Good tackle by Reffell to stop the offload.

And a phase later, it’s great breakdown work by Reffell again to pinch the ball and win the penalty. Talk about making an impact as a blood substitute

France 0-0 Wales, 4 mins

20:20 , Luke Baker

Aaron Wainwright has taken a knock to the face, blood everywhere so he exits and Tommy Reffell comes on in the Welsh back row as a blood substitution.

Wales hoof clear from the goal-line drop out. They were nearly caught out by some Dupont magic but survive for now.

France 0-0 Wales, 3 mins

20:19 , Luke Baker

The lineout is clean, France unchallenged at the tail. Time to work the phases in the Welsh 22.

Couple of big carries from the forwards, then it’s a French penalty as Atonio is illegally tackled.

And Dupont taps and goes! Scythes through defenders, catching Wales off guard and gets over the line but he’s held up. The scramble defence from the visitors holds

France 0-0 Wales, 2 mins

20:18 , Luke Baker

First touch from the returning Antoine Dupont as he kicks long from his own 22. Nice carry by his opposite captain Jac Morgan then makes a few metres for Wales in midfield.

Box kick comes back to Wales and they’ve got a decent position but spill the ball, Thomas Ramos boots into the backfield and nails a 50-22! Superb kick from the full back and this is a golden opportunity for France.

KICK-OFF! France 0-0 Wales

20:16 , Luke Baker

The 2025 Six Nations is underway! Ben Thomas boots the ball into the Parisian night sky

France vs Wales

20:14 , Luke Baker

Stirring renditions of both anthems, with La Marseillaise almost taking the roof off the place.

We’re just about ready to go

France vs Wales

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

Out go the house lights as the stadium announcer invites the crowd to roar the surnames of the French staff and squad. A mighty roar of “Dupont”, as one would expect - what a delight it is to have the little master back in this competition, however fun his sevens sojourn proved.

The rain, pleasingly, has relented, which may create a slightly more open game. How long can Wales match France for?

Stade de France heating up

20:03 , Luke Baker

We’ve got about 15 minutes until kick-off in Paris. It’s all starting to heat up despite the rain

France vs Wales

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de France

A very good evening from Paris, where it is disappointingly cold and wet, which is rather putting the dampener on the Six Nations’ return to the French capital. With Olympic preparations wiping out the Stade de France last year, Les Bleus went on a travelling roadshow, with Marseille and Lyon both lively destinations.

This feels like a homecoming, though, and there was palpable excitement on the crowded tram in. The expectation is a big France win - but opening weekends of this competition tend to throw up a surprise or two...