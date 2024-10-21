Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce await Erik ten Hag and Manchester United in the pick of this week’s Europa League clashes, with the Dutchman in desperate need for a win to build momentum, and to kickstart their campaign.

United got their first win in six at the weekend with a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford, but have won just one of their last nine in Europe, neither of which have come this season. The Red Devils needed a late Harry Maguire goal to steal a point at Porto, while they could only draw 1-1 at home with FC Twente in their opening game.

Their former manager has fared better so far, drawing with Twente and defeating Union St. Gilloise, although they already eight points off the pace in the Turkish Super League.

Mourinho was in charge the last time the two clubs met back in November 2016 in the same competition, a game which his current side won.

A repeat result would pile the pressure right back on ten Hag, who could really do with a convincing performance and win against one of his most famous predecessors.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The match will take place at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery + app.

Free highlights: The TNT YouTube channel will show highlights from 10pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United team news

United may be without Casemiro for the trip to Istanbul, with the Brazilian midfielder coming off late against Brentford with a muscle injury, while Mason Mount remains a doubt with the head injury he suffered in the loss to Spurs at the end of September.

Former manager Jose Mourinho awaits Manchester United in Istanbul (Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire remain out, as do long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia.

As well as ex-Old Trafford duo Fred and Amrabat, Jose Mourinho has a collection of former Premier League players in his squad. Edin Dzeko has been a scourge of United in the past, and he’s joined by Dusan Tadic, Allan Saint-Maximin, Caglar Soyuncu and Cenk Tosun.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United prediction

Given United have scored three goals in each of their last four European away games but not won any of them, goals and a draw seem like the most likely outcome.

That’s what we’re going with here, as ten Hag’s latest attempt to build momentum is slowed down by the Special One and his motley crew.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fenerbahce wins: 3

Draws: 0

Man United wins: 3

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United odds

Fenerbahce to win: 6/4

Draw: 15/8

Manchester United to win: 11/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).