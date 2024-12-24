Fantasy Football: Week 17 advice and Christmas Day sleepers

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

Congratulations are in order — if you’re still reading us, then you’re probably in your championship game. Savor that. It's not easy to get here. We're not done yet, though!

To keep your rosters in tip-top shape in fantasy's most crucial week, we're here to gift you with some final pieces of advice to get you through the holiday season — and Week 17 — including four Christmas Day sleepers to consider.

🎁 There's no gift like the gift of advice

You surely got to this point by making good decisions, and we want you to continue doing that. But also consider a few nuances to this quirky Week 17.

The schedule is very unorthodox

There are 16 games over five different days. Two games on Wednesday (!), Christmas Day. The usual Thursday game. Three Saturday games. Nine games on Sunday, one game on Monday.

Remember that anyone you start early in the week belongs in a static spot (RB, WR, TE) as opposed to a flex spot, even if they theoretically slot as a "flex" on your depth chart. This affords you maximum flexibility when you make later decisions.

Make sure you give your roster one quick check Christmas morning to see what you landed through overnight waivers. You might need to play some of those guys on Wednesday.

Be ready with midweek cuts

Once a player has a game come and go, you can cut them in most leagues if they were on your bench — and you should do that. Get some extra late-week insurance. Maybe you decide not to play Jaylen Warren on Christmas, which might make sense for your roster. After that game, cut him for someone who plays later, even if it's just an insurance play. You might need an injury-related caddy for one of the later games, for example.

If the score gets lopsided, consider David/Goliath strategies

After the Saturday games are complete, six results will be in the books, almost 40% of the week completed. If your matchup at this point is very lopsided, you might want to factor that into future start/sit calls. If you're a heavy favorite, steer for floor, safety. If you're a major underdog, think about upside and potential correlated plays. Please keep in mind this shift only applies if the percentages are lopsided in one direction. In a closely contested game, just make the sound, conventional decisions you normally do.

Christmas Day sleepers

With two games on Christmas Day, I thought it would be fun to offer potential sleepers for all four teams. Don't force these guys into your lineup, of course. Make good decisions, pilot.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

He had a three-touchdown streak broken in Week 16, but the Kansas City seam coverage has been spotty all year. Only three tight ends have more touchdown catches than Freiermuth this season.

RB Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

He's refused to go away even with Isiah Pacheco returning, collecting 29 touches and 128 total yards the last two weeks. This is probably going to be a hot-hand backfield for the moment.

TE Dalton Schultz, Texans

There's been a rally of late, with two touchdowns and 12 catches the past three games. Tank Dell won't be available, which could lead to a bump in Schultz's opportunities.

WR Rashod Bateman, Ravens

A bunch of low-volume, high-touchdown targets have emerged this year (Quentin Johnston, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine). Bateman also plays that music — he usually gets between 3-5 targets but he runs downfield routes and always carries touchdown equity.

Now go finish your championship season. We'll worry about the parade route next week.