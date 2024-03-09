England v Ireland LIVE: Result and reaction from Six Nations as Marcus Smith denies Irish grand slam with last-gasp drop goal

Ireland can take themselves to the brink of history as they face England at Twickenham in round four of the Six Nations this afternoon.

No side has won back-to-back grand slams since Italy’s addition to the championship but Andy Farrell’s brilliant Ireland are so far on track to secure consecutive clean sweeps. An outstanding win over France in Marseille was followed by a dominant performance against Italy, and while scratchy in parts against Wales, the defending champions still had far too much for their visitors a fortnight ago in Dublin.

It leaves Ireland needing only a bonus-point victory here to lock up another tournament crown before they take on Scotland back at the Aviva Stadium next week. But Farrell will recognise the threat of an England side hurting from another disappointing Calcutta Cup showing and a team that has often relished being the underdogs.

It will take the best performance of the Steve Borthwick era to knock Ireland’s grand slam bid off course but the head coach has urged his side to attack the occasion as they seek a major upset at home.

Follow LIVE updates from England v Ireland in today’s blog below, and get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here:

England v Ireland LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations

England host Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations, live on ITV1

Ireland will win the Six Nations title if they avoid defeat in London

73’ - TRY! Lowe over again as Ireland edge ahead (ENG 20-22 IRE)

60’ - TRY! Earl powers over the line to put England in front (ENG 20-17 IRE)

47’ - TRY! Furbank races over after neat England offloads (ENG 13-17 IRE)

44’ - TRY! Lowe finishes in the corner after nice team move (ENG 8-17 IRE)

40’ - PENALTY! Crowley slots his fourth penalty to give Ireland a half-time lead (ENG 8-12 IRE)

25’ - NO TRY! Lawrence over again but try ruled out for a knock-on (ENG 8-6 IRE)

5’ - TRY! Lawrence finishes in style in the corner (ENG 5-3 IRE)

FULL-TIME! England 23-22 Ireland

18:39 , Luke Baker

Story continues

Marcus Smith dropped back, slotted the drop goal and sent Twickenham wild. He wheeled away in celebration and Ireland won’t win back-to-back grand slams. Simply incredible scenes.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

FULL-TIME! England 23-22 Ireland

18:36 , Luke Baker

Somehow, someway England have beaten Ireland! A last-gasp drop goal from Marcus Smith has handed them an unlikely 23-22 win.

Ireland haven’t won this Six Nations yet, they’ll need to wait until the final day for that!

(Getty Images)

DROP GOAL! England 23-22 Ireland, 80 mins

18:34 , Luke Baker

OH MY WORD! THEY DON’T NEED THE PENALTY - MARCUS SMITH WITH THE DROP GOAL!

It’s incredible stuff. Penalty in hand as the ball gets trapped at the bottom of the ruck, so Smith drops back, ball flung to him and he splits the uprights.

England pull off a stunning win!

England 20-22 Ireland, 80 mins

18:33 , Luke Baker

Phases through the middle for England, crash ball and they’re five metres out by the posts. Penalty coming!

England 20-22 Ireland, 80 mins

18:33 , Luke Baker

Dan lineout, England secure through Itoje and run the ball right. Smith to Feyi-Waboso who skirts down the touchline and into the 22!

England 20-22 Ireland, 79 mins

18:32 , Luke Baker

Twickenham in fine voice as the fans roar ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ to try and inspire their heroes over the line.

England 20-22 Ireland, 79 mins

18:31 , Luke Baker

Lineout won by Ireland. Can they kill the clock here? No risks in their own 22, Murray box-kicks to touch and England will have one final go, starting on the 10-metre line.

Penalty, drop goal or try will do. Otherwise Ireland win the Six Nations. DRAMA!

England 20-22 Ireland, 78 mins

18:30 , Luke Baker

Cunningham-South hobbles off and looks in a lot of pain. His game is over. He’s being carted around the edge of the pitch.

England 20-22 Ireland, 78 mins

18:29 , Luke Baker

England try again. Half a yard of space for Daly wide on the left, Freeman acrobatics try to keep the ball in on the touchline but he can’t manage it. Irish lineout in their own 22, two minutes on the clock.

Cunningham-South down and receiving treatment.

England 20-22 Ireland, 77 mins

18:28 , Luke Baker

Ireland boots clear and England run the ball back from their own half. A few phases up the middle and Smith then makes burst into the Irish 22!

But Care runs off the base, tries a grubber kick and it’s blocked. Ireland regain possession and Lowe whomps one clear.

MISSED PENALTY! England 20-22 Ireland (Elliot Daly, 76 mins)

18:27 , Luke Baker

Daly has the distance with this monster effort but it drifts wide of the right upright. Ireland survive. Was that England’s chance?

England 20-22 Ireland, 75 mins

18:26 , Luke Baker

England straight back to work and Dan carries hard up the middle. Itoje over the ball and Doris tries to contest but he’s pinged for being offside.

Penalty just inside England’s half and Elliot Daly calls for the tee...

TRY! England 20-22 Ireland (James Lowe, 73 mins)

18:23 , Luke Baker

And Ireland do score. James Lowe again out wide!

England roar up in defence but Ireland ship the ball through the hands. Gibson-Park takes an absolutely wicked shot from Furbank but he releases it to Lowe and the winger outpaces Smith to dive over in the corner.

Crowley’s touchline conversion drifts wide though, so the lead is just two.

England 20-17 Ireland, 72 mins

18:23 , Luke Baker

Lineout safely secured but England’s maul defence holds them up. Out to the backs to the left instead

England 20-17 Ireland, 71 mins

18:22 , Luke Baker

Murray slices a box-kick straight up in the air but it bounces Ireland’s way and they gleefully recover. He tries again and this one is too far.

But the Irish chase is valiant and a phase later, Kelleher wins the turnover in the tackle. The kick takes them into the 22... Big chance.

England 20-17 Ireland, 69 mins

18:19 , Luke Baker

England have gained 600 metres to Ireland’s 326. They’ve been on top in terms of territory and possession - can they turn it into victory?

O’Mahony’s sin-bin is over but Ryan Baird returns to the field instead of him. We’re at 15 vs 15 again though

England 20-17 Ireland, 68 mins

18:18 , Luke Baker

England scrum on halfway is solid but Aki absolutely crunches Daly as he tries to get a grubber away. Welcome to the game Elliot!

Ireland turnover and building an attack. BUT ENGLAND TURNOVER! Earl gets over the ball and gives it the big celebration as per!

England 20-17 Ireland, 65 mins

18:17 , Luke Baker

England changes and this is the moment! Danny Care wins his 100th cap and Twickenham roars as he comes on for Mitchell. Huge moment but he’s got an even huger job to do.

Alex Dombrandt, Chandler Cunningham-South and Elliot Daly also on.

England 20-17 Ireland, 66 mins

18:15 , Luke Baker

England still aggressive in defence and force Ireland back behind halfway. Makeshift winger Gibson-Park escapes a tackle and Ireland think they’re away through Keenan but it’s pulled back.

England 20-17 Ireland, 64 mins

18:13 , Luke Baker

Ireland on the attack but another error with ball in hand as the pass is low and they knock on in contact. England exit towards halfwaywith Mitchell’s box kick.

England 20-17 Ireland, 62 mins

18:12 , Luke Baker

Jack Conan on in Ireland’s back row. Still another five minutes of O’Mahony in the sin-bin.

This is the first time the champions elect have been truly tested in this Six Nations. What have they got?

TRY! England 20-17 Ireland (Ben Earl, 60 mins)

18:09 , Luke Baker

And England go over! Big man Ben Earl powers his way across the line and Twickenham is rocking now.

Maybe not as spectacular as his score earlier in the tournament but Earl on crash ball off the base of the ruck, shakes off an Aki tackle and stretches out for the try with Crowley draped all over him.

Easy Smith conversion and England lead heading into the final quarter.

England 13-17 Ireland, 59 mins

18:08 , Luke Baker

Scrappy from England. They spill, go wide but they still have the ball. Mitchell darts through a hole. Five metres out.

Big carry and they’re on the line...

England 13-17 Ireland, 59 mins

18:07 , Luke Baker

Biggest roar of the day? Marcus Smith on for Ford at fly half.

England smell blood here, win the lineout in the 22 and drive towards the line with the Twickenham crowd roaring them on.

SIN-BIN! England 13-17 Ireland (Peter O’Mahony, 58 mins)

18:07 , Luke Baker

That is magnificent by Ben Earl! England steal the Irish lineout near halfway and Earl weaves between tacklers, shaking off arm tacklers to get them up to the 22.

And then England win the penalty! And O’Mahony sent to the sin-bin for the cynical act. England kick to the corner.

England 13-17 Ireland, 56 mins

18:05 , Luke Baker

Another rare lineout error from Ireland as they lose the contest at the front but luckily for them, the ball bounces into touch and it’s another lineout.

This one is better but Aki knocks on in contact and England clear. After a kicking battle Ford finds touch near-ish halfway.

Frawley has failed his HIA, so Gibson-Park will be out on the wing for the rest of his match.

England 13-17 Ireland, 55 mins

18:03 , Luke Baker

A testing kick launched into the air by Murray but Freeman does well to just about win the contest five metres from his own line and hold on to the ball.

Ford’s kick clear from his own in-goal area doesn’t even exit the 22. A few jeers of frustration from the England fans. Ford not having his finest game and surely only a matter of time until Marcus Smith is thrown on.

England 13-17 Ireland, 53 mins

18:01 , Luke Baker

Aki carries up the middle and Feyi-Waboso thinks he might have won a penalty but the referee gives it Ireland’s way instead. With the penalty coming, Murray takes the opportunity to boot the ball into Dan Cole’s stomach from close range. Lovely s-housery there.

All new front row for England as Theo Dan, Joe Marler and Will Stuart trot on for Cole, Genge and George.

England 13-17 Ireland, 52 mins

17:59 , Luke Baker

The sun setting in the Twickenham sky but not quite on England’s hopes in this match just yet. The sides trade box-kicks as they looks to find an edge.

England 13-17 Ireland, 50 mins

17:58 , Luke Baker

England have fought their way back in the contest with that try. And further bad news for Ireland.

Frawley forced off with a HIA and Conor Murray is the only back left on the bench. He’s on at scrum half, Gibson-Park shifted out to the wing (!) and Keenan slots back in at full back. Could this cause Irish confusion?

TRY! England 13-17 Ireland (George Furbank, 47 mins)

17:54 , Luke Baker

But England hit back and it’s George Furbank with the gas on the outside!

Space spotted to the left as England return a kick. Martin with a powerful carry, offloads out to Itoje, who draws a defender, feeds Furbank and the full back turns on the jets to race over.

But that’s not a great conversion attempt from Ford. Shanked miles wide of the right post. Still, England close the gap.

Oh, this is slick! 😮‍💨



England at their Six-Nations best - Furbank in the corner, GAME ON!#ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/oPcCtSDPbm — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 9, 2024

TRY! England 8-17 Ireland (James Lowe, 44 mins)

17:51 , Luke Baker

It’s ruthless from Ireland and they’ve got one hand on the Six Nations trophy. James Lowe with the finish in the corner.

Gibson-Park’s box kick is spilled by Freeman coming forward and reclaimed by Ireland. They spot the overlap on the left, lovely flat pass from Crowley- to Dories gets them outside, through the hands, Frawley on to Lowe and he acrobatically dives over out wide. Efficiency.

Crowley’s conversion skews wide but Ireland now lead by nine points.

England 8-12 Ireland, 43 mins

17:49 , Luke Baker

Turnover in the 22 and Van der Flier is getting the plaudits of his teammates. It was scrappy ball from England and the Irish flanker managed to get over the ball, causing Lawrence to come in from the side trying to clear him out.

England 8-12 Ireland, 42 mins

17:48 , Luke Baker

Ford puts up an early kick and Crowley leaps into the air but knocks on trying to collect it. England scrum in the Ireland half.

Solid and England on the attack as they go to the left.

KICK-OFF! England 8-12 Ireland

17:47 , Luke Baker

Back underway in SW London. Can England build on that first 40 minutes and find a way back into this contest

WATCH: First-half highlights from Twickenham

17:40 , Luke Baker

Here’s the best of the first-half action. Not much in it but Ireland have found a way to lead

Ollie Lawrence is denied a second for England❌



Furbank is judged to have knocked the ball on #ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/mh1oOjvVRi — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 9, 2024

HT: England 8-12 Ireland

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham

An encouraging half in so many ways for England, but they nonetheless go down the tunnel four points behind. Both their attack and defence have caused Ireland significant problems, but familiar wastefulness inside the opposition 22 and some curious decision-making from George Ford has prevented them from building the lead that their territorial advantage suggests they should have been able to. Ireland have fired few shots - you'd think Andy Farrell's side still have plenty left in the tank.

The visitors may need to get Hugo Keenan on the ball more, with the full-back a bit on the periphery after Calvin Nash’s head injury forced him out to the wing. Ireland have missed his clever touches closer in.

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! England 8-12 Ireland

17:33 , Luke Baker

A pretty good 40 minutes from England as they’ve avoided giving Ireland lots of ball in enemy territory and even the attack has shown flashes.

They have the only try of the half but Ireland, and the boot of Jack Crowley, have punished every little error, so the visitors lead 12-8

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! England 8-12 Ireland (Jack Crowley, 40 mins)

17:32 , Luke Baker

Final act of the half and Jack Crowley slots the simple conversion. The whistle goes and that’s oranges

England 8-9 Ireland, 39 mins

17:31 , Luke Baker

England aggressive in defence again and cause a Beirne knock-on but Martin and Ford (and frankly most of the defensive line) called for offside.

Some final points for Ireland before the break coming up

England 8-9 Ireland, 38 mins

17:30 , Luke Baker

Lowe and his cannon of a left boot launches a kick from his own 22 all the way to England’s 22 and Furbank makes a mess of it on the touchline.

As he catches the ball he tries to flick it back up to himself to avoid going into touch but his foot is on the line and it’s Ireland’s lineout in a great position. Furbank has to let the ball go out there/

England 8-9 Ireland, 37 mins

17:28 , Luke Baker

Furbank hits the line at speed just outside the 22 but knocks on in contact. The sort of error England were making plenty of against Scotland a fortnight ago but had largely cut out so far today.

England dominating the territory but other than Lawrence’s early score, they’ve been unable to take advantage.

PENALTY! England 8-9 Ireland (Jack Crowley, 35 mins)

17:26 , Luke Baker

The penalty is just inside England’s half but it is bang centre. Still a tough ask for Jack Crowley.

It’s an ugly-looking kick, low trajectory but creeps over the bar. They all count and Ireland lead!

England 8-6 Ireland, 33 mins

17:24 , Luke Baker

Furbank tries to run a kick back from his own half and evades a couple of tacklers before being wrapped up.

Ireland then aggressive with their defensive line and Aki forces the turnover as he gets over the ball after brining down Chessum.

Looks like Crowley will go for the posts from just inside England’s half.

England 8-6 Ireland, 33 mins

17:22 , Luke Baker

Spiral bomb launched by England but Frawley claims well. Ford then tries an up-and-under but it’s too deep, allowing Frawley to claim a relatively unchallenged mark in the 22.

England’s gameplan is working well so far - they’ve starved Ireland of abasically any ball in enemy territory but they need o be winning the kicking battle to maintain that.

MISSED PENALTY! England 8-6 Ireland (George Ford, 31 mins)

17:21 , Luke Baker

On the 10-metre line but fairly central and George Ford lines it up. The distance proves to be an obstacle though as he goes for extra power but drags the kick wide of the right upright. Missed opportunity.

England 8-6 Ireland, 30 mins

17:19 , Luke Baker

England competing at the breakdown well so far. Ireland not looking like 12-point favourites at the minute.

Another breakdown penalty won in Irish territory and Ford will go for the posts from long-ish range.

England 8-6 Ireland, 28 mins

17:18 , Luke Baker

Ireland go down the blindside from the scrum, Gibson-Park forced to kick and England have a lineout in their own 22.

Martin leaps to claim it and O’Mahony pinged for playing the man in the air, so England gain territory into the Ireland half with the penalty

England 8-6 Ireland, 27 mins

17:17 , Luke Baker

Simon Easterby’s Ireland defence forcing the turnover! Henshaw and Van der Flier manage to hold up the ball carrier in the tackle, it’s deemed unplayable and an Irish scrum. Great fundamentals.

England 8-6 Ireland, 26 mins

17:15 , Luke Baker

Solid scrum by Ireland, no counter-push by England and the visitors boot clear to halfway.

NO TRY! England 8-6 Ireland, 25 mins

17:12 , Luke Baker

A bounce of the ball and Ollie Lawrence is over for his second try! Or is he? This will be checked.

RULED OUT BY THE TMO. Lawrence stabbed a grubber kick though, it bounced awkwardly and Furbank contested with Frawley, flicking the ball out of his hands, where Lawrence scooped and ran in for the score. But Furbank knocked on in the process of competing with Frawley.

We’re also checking for a high tackle on Genge but nothing doing there, so an Ireland scrum deep in their own 22. Phew!

Ollie Lawrence is denied a second for England❌



Furbank is judged to have knocked the ball on #ITVRugby | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/mh1oOjvVRi — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 9, 2024

England 8-6 Ireland, 24 mins

17:11 , Luke Baker

Ireland scramble a kick clear from behind their own line but England run it back.

England 8-6 Ireland, 22 mins

17:11 , Luke Baker

Five-metre lineout for England. The lineout should be a strength with the pack Borthwick has selected.

Trick play! Chessum runs into the lineout late and catches the ball on the run. England within a couple of metres of the line.

But Tadhg Beirne with a huge turnover!

England 8-6 Ireland, 22 mins

17:09 , Luke Baker

For the second time this game, Ford tries a drop goal (the first being when England had a penalty advantage) but he’s not set up properly and it’s blocked. The ball bounces back to England though and they fortunately retain possession.

They then win a penalty near the right touchline and kick to the corner...

England 8-6 Ireland, 21 mins

17:08 , Luke Baker

Nash has failed his HIA by the way, so it’s Frawley on for the rest of the game, with Keenan on the wing. A slight weakness to exploit for England?

Ireland make a mess of the kick-off and England have a lineout on the Irish 22

PENALTY! England 8-6 Ireland (Jack Crowley, 20 mins)

17:06 , Luke Baker

No mistake from Jack Crowley. In front of the posts, he slots it to narrow the gap.

(Getty Images)

England 8-3 Ireland, 20 mins

17:05 , Luke Baker

Ireland on the attack here as they win a penalty in midfield, kick to the corner and then win another when Lawrence is caught offside at a ruck. This is kickable for Crowley

WATCH: Ollie Lawrence scores early try for England

17:04 , Luke Baker

Here was that Ollie Lawrence try that set England on their way

England 8-3 Ireland, 18 mins

17:03 , Luke Baker

Analysis from our man at Twickenham, Harry Latham-Coyle

This has been an encouraging start from England in attack, winning collisions and playing with good speed and width. You wondered where their carrying punch was going to come from without a big ball carrier in the back row, and Ellis Genge is being used heavily from a variety of angles to provide go forward. Can they sustain this sort of intensity?

PENALTY! England 8-3 Ireland (George Ford, 17 mins)

17:02 , Luke Baker

A perfect opening 18 minutes for England who have looked more dynamic than any point in the Six Nations so far. George Ford slots a simple penalty from a central location to extend the advantage to five points.

England 5-3 Ireland, 15 mins

17:01 , Luke Baker

Feyi-Waboso shining on his first England start as another barrelling carry makes him seven or eight metres as he slips a Doris tackle. Then it’s a gorgeous offload from the floor from Earl to George who charges into Irish territory.

England win the penalty and Ford will kick for goal

England 5-3 Ireland, 14 mins

17:00 , Luke Baker

Good defence again from Ireland, who have spent a lot of time pinned in their own 22 but largely holding firm. They force a knock-on and boot clear.

England 5-3 Ireland, 11 mins

16:58 , Luke Baker

Lineout issues for the normally impeccable Dan Sheehan. Ireland had a 95 per cent lineout success rate heading into this game, the best in the Six Nations, but see that one pinched.

England race into the 22 through Feyi-Waboso and although Mitchell’s grubber bounces into Irish hands, Keenan is tackled into touch for the lineout

England 5-3 Ireland, 10 mins

16:56 , Luke Baker

Van der Flier shows his jackal threat as he gets over the ball at the breakdown following a Furbank carry and wins Ireland a penalty. Could Furbank have gone wide to the supporting Ben Earl?

Either way the Irish defence comes up big and kicks clear.

England 5-3 Ireland, 8 mins

16:54 , Luke Baker

Calvin Nash had to head off for a HIA after that clash with Freeman earlier, so Ciaran Frawley is on. He slots in at full back, so Keenan is on the wing.

A good early sign for the English pack! They win a scrum penalty immediately and kick up to the 22 - another good platform.

England 5-3 Ireland, 7 mins

16:53 , Luke Baker

The crowd are right into this one now. Lowe with a barrelling carry takes Ireland into the 22 down the left.

But England’s blitz defence force the mistake, Feyi-Waboso rushing out of the line to confront Freeman, who tries to field a low pass from Gibson-Park and knocks on. Text Felix Jones-coached defence and a good start by the young winger.

TRY! England 5-3 Ireland (Ollie Lawrence, 5 mins)

16:50 , Luke Baker

Unbelievable! Superb response from England and Ollie Lawrence is over!

Freeman tackled hard by Nash but a big carry up the middle from England creates space to the left. Ford finds Slade who feeds Lawrence and the centre hands off Crowley as he gets round the outside of him and dots down in the corner.

Superb try. Ford misses the conversion but England lead!

PENALTY! England 0-3 Ireland (Jack Crowley, 3 mins)

16:48 , Luke Baker

No mistake from Crowley as he bangs the opening points of the game between the sticks.

England 0-0 Ireland, 2 mins

16:47 , Luke Baker

Early lineout on halfway for Ireland and it’s safely secured. Van der Flier then breaks the line with a carry.

A couple more phases and Ireland win the penalty for offside, so Crowley has a first shot at the posts - right in front, just outside the 22.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Ireland

16:45 , Luke Baker

Underway at Twickenham! Jack Crowley kicks long to get us started A huge task for England, while Ireland try to wrap up the Six Nations title - if they avoid defeat, it’s theirs.

The crowd roar as the action starts.

England v Ireland

16:44 , Luke Baker

Anthems done - typically stirring stuff. The camera pans to Owen Farrell in the crowd, the former England skipper here to support his country

England v Ireland - Danny Care set to earn 100th cap

16:40 , Luke Baker

A huge roar at Twickenham as, before the teams walk out, Danny Care exits the tunnel and heads on to the pitch with his three children in tow.

If Care comes off the bench this afternoon he’ll win his 100th England cap. He looks a little emotional as he soaks in the applause. Lovely moment

England v Ireland

16:36 , Luke Baker

Warm-ups done and we’re around 10 minutes from kick-off here at Twickenham

(Action Images via Reuters)

(David Davies/PA Wire)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Flawless Ireland have just one question left to answer in England showdown

16:32 , Luke Baker

Perhaps the only minor question left to answer for Ireland comes at fly half. This is not to diminish what Jack Crowley has done by stepping into Johnny Sexton’s shoes. There were genuine concerns ahead of the tournament that Sexton was irreplaceable in the Irish system and as their emotional leader but Crowley has directed the attack to impeccable results

But there’s a nagging feeling that Crowley has not been truly tested yet and that as long as Ireland’s attack is humming along in cruise control, he hasn’t proven he can overcome adversity at Test level. This, of course, is not his fault – after all, it’s unfair to hold someone responsible for playing in a team that’s too good – but if England are to spring an almighty Twickenham surprise, then the route to victory probably runs through disrupting Crowley.

Read Luke Baker’s full preview as we may be about to move a step closer to the answer of whether Crowley really is Sexton’s heir apparent:

Flawless Ireland have just one question left to answer in England showdown

Ireland have cracked the rugby code – but Steve Borthwick’s England have a plan to match them

16:24 , Luke Baker

It has fast become rugby’s great puzzle – how do you stop Andy Farrell’s Ireland? The green giants of the Six Nations march towards history and a second consecutive grand slam with inexorable intent, carrying the confidence and certainty befitting one of the best teams of the modern era. In the last two years, their record reads played 25, won 23, lost two; the last time Ireland lost to someone other than New Zealand or France, Joe Biden had been in office for a fortnight.

How do you beat them? The answer at the World Cup was to produce something resembling rugby perfection. In the All Blacks’ quarter-final win in Paris, New Zealand turned the ball over thrice in 80 minutes; they did not allow Ireland a single scrum feed. Ireland were rattled, ruffled and roughed up, but were the girth of Jordie Barrett’s thigh away from victory; New Zealand still required a remarkable 37-phase defensive stand to cling on at the end.

Good luck England.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full preview of this afternoon’s clash:

Ireland have cracked the rugby code – but Steve Borthwick has a plan to match them

What do Ireland need to win the Six Nations against England this afternoon?

16:15 , Luke Baker

Ireland could secure successive Six Nations crowns with a game to spare as they travel to Twickenham to take on England today. Andy Farrell’s side remain unbeaten in this year’s championship and will hope to make history as the first men’s team to secure back-to-back grand slams since the tournament’s expansion to six teams.

After taking on England, Ireland host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Super Saturday — but the title could be sewn up before then.

The defending champions currently top the standings and Scotland’s shock defeat in Rome just now has made their job a little bit more straightforward.

Ireland will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat to England, with either a win or a draw being enough to ensure Steve Borthwick’s men can’t catch them on the final day.

(Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about England v Ireland

16:07 , Luke Baker

Ireland continue their pursuit of another Six Nations grand slam with a trip to Twickenham to take on England.

Andy Farrell’s side have secured three wins from three in this year’s championship and will secure another crown with a bonus-point win regardless of Scotland’s result against Italy.

But England showed during the World Cup that they are capable of pushing the world’s best sides close and will hope to again give Ireland problems.

Steve Borthwick’s team were right in the game until Freddie Steward’s sending off at the Aviva Stadium 12 months ago and will be backed by a home crowd expecting a better performance than the one produced in the Calcutta Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know:

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Ireland team news

15:57 , Luke Baker

Hugo Keenan returns to the Ireland side after injury in an otherwise familiar line-up. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield with Garry Ringrose fit but unable to force his way in.

There are six forwards on the bench, but lock James Ryan will miss the rest of the tournament with a “freak” bicep injury suffered in training.

Ireland XV: 15 Hugo Keenan; 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe; 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Ciaran Frawley

England team news

15:45 , Luke Baker

England hand a first international start to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after a try-scoring cameo from the bench against Scotland, with Alex Mitchell also fit to return at scrum half.

George Martin adds extra weight to the tight five as Ollie Chessum shifts to the blindside to give Steve Borthwick three lineout jumpers. Marcus Smith is fit again and makes the bench, while Harlequins teammate Danny Care is set to win his 100th cap.

England XV: 15 George Furbank; 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Tommy Freeman; 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Alex Dombrandt; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Elliot Daly

Kevin Sinfield reveals key attribute returning Marcus Smith has brought to England training

15:27 , Luke Baker

Marcus Smith is back from injury and on the bench for England this afternoon, with coach Kevin Sinfield revealing his return has been a huge boon for the squad.

The Harlequins player missed the first three rounds of the tournament, also because of calf damage, but will likely come off the bench to replace George Ford at some point in the Twickenham clash.

“To have Marcus available having not had him available throughout the Six Nations is a big boost for everybody,” explained Sinfield earlier this week.

“Not only with what he brings on the field, but off the field as well. He has got some bounce about him, a big smile and he loves being out on the training field. He has had a big impact this week.

“He comes in and is himself all the time so we missed him in those first few weeks. I’ve loved working with him and he’s an incredible talent. He can play, that boy.”

(PA)

What is the TMO Bunker and how will the foul play process work during the Six Nations?

15:12 , Luke Baker

The 2024 Six Nations will see the “TMO bunker” system during the championship for the first time.

The introduction follows a number of World Rugby trials during the course of last year and the use of the process at the World Cup.

The “bunker” system is designed to improve accuracy of decision-making and avoid significant disruptions to the flow of games.

So how does the “bunker” system work? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the TMO Bunker and how will the foul play process work in the Six Nations?

It’s been class – Sam Underhill delighted to be back as main man for England

14:59 , Luke Baker

Sam Underhill is savouring his England revival having feared his international career might already be over.

Underhill is poised to win his 34th cap in today’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham after returning to favour under Steve Borthwick – a comeback he views as a personal triumph.

Still only 27, the big-hitting Bath flanker missed 20 successive Tests from the second match of the 2022 tour to Australia because of a combination of concussion and selection.

But a sliding doors moment arrived when Jack Willis sustained a neck injury in last autumn’s World Cup and Underhill was propelled straight into the back row for the bronze final against Argentina.

A defensive masterclass consisting of 24 tackles resulted in the man of the match award and now that he has played four consecutive Tests, he grants himself a moment of recognition.

It’s been class – Sam Underhill delighted to be back as main man for England

Captain Peter O’Mahony says Ireland’s current crop is best he has played with

14:46 , Luke Baker

Peter O’Mahony believes Ireland’s current team is the best he has ever played in.

Andy Farrell’s men will run out at Twickenham as overwhelming favourites and have the chance to retain the championship title with a round to spare.

Captain O’Mahony has lined up alongside the likes of Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and Johnny Sexton during his Test career, but feels the class of 2024 is arguably the greatest Irish side of that period.

“Look, I’ve been lucky to play with lots of good players and teams,” said the Munster flanker, who will win his 104th cap in south-west London. “If I had to nail the colours to the mast I’d have to say yes.

“It’s hard to compare because rugby has moved on and the game is different, but in a short answer, I think it is. I think the quality of player, it’s a really, really healthy, good, thought-provoking, enjoyable environment, but obviously the quality of performance and results speaks for itself.”

(Getty Images)

Andy Farrell says Ireland are braced for ‘one hell of a battle’ against England

14:28 , Luke Baker

Ireland boss Andy Farrell insists under-fire England remain capable of representing one of the ultimate tests in world rugby ahead of a tantalising Twickenham showdown.

“I’ve no doubt that England would have loved to have put the best performance out against Scotland and come away with the victory there,” said Farrell. “But I’ve no doubt now that over the last two weeks that concentrates their mind to have another chance to have a crack at us.

“You expect them to be at their best and if they’re at their best you expect them to be as hard as anyone in world rugby to beat.

“I don’t get involved with the criticism at all. I don’t look at it. I look at the individuals the way that they’re playing, the coaching staff that they got, the plan that they’ve got, a fantastic side that is going to be preparing to give it everything they’ve got at the weekend, so that makes them unbelievably dangerous.

“We just prepare for them to be at their best and if that’s the case it’s going to be one hell of a battle.”

(PA Wire)

Follow Italy v Scotland

14:18 , Luke Baker

The first game of the day has just got underway in Rome as Italy host Scotland. The Scots need to win to keep their own championship hopes alive (at least until the game at Twickenham later), while the Azzurri are looking to build on that dramatic draw with France last time out.

Follow live coverage of that one with our blog

Italy v Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby build-up and updates from Rome

What are smart mouthguards and how are they being used in the Six Nations?

14:07 , Luke Baker

Round two of the Six Nations featured a historic moment as Scotland hooker George Turner became the first player in the championship’s history to be removed after his smart mouthguard detected a collision which could have caused a concussion.

Turner was removed from the pitch during the first half of Scotland’s defeat to France for a head injury assessment after his mouthguard alerted medical staff of a significant head acceleration event after a tackle made on Charles Ollivon. The front rower passed his assessment and returned to the field.

The mouthguards, also known as gumshields, have been incorporated into the existing HIA protocols as another tool designed to support the drive towards better player welfare with a particular focus on brain injuries.

What are smart mouthguards and how are they being used in the Six Nations?

Wales to host England on final weekend of 2025 Six Nations as fixtures confirmed

14:00 , Luke Baker

Wales will host England on the final weekend of the 2025 Six Nations with the fixtures for next year’s championship confirmed.

The two rivals will meet at the Principality Stadium in the middle fixture of “Super Saturday”, with Italy hosting Ireland and France taking on Scotland on the potential deciding day of the tournament.

France will kick off the championship against Wales on Friday 31 January in Paris, with England facing a daunting trip to Dublin and Scotland hosting Italy.

Wales to host England on final weekend of 2025 Six Nations as fixtures confirmed

Rory Best explains qualities that make Jamie George ideal England captain

13:52 , Luke Baker

Rory Best and Jamie George hit it off on the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour, with the two hookers escaping the trip to New Zealand as friends - something that the former Ireland captain says is mightily rare.

“It’s quite unusual for hookers to come away from a tour still friendly!” Best told The Independent. “There’s always something, because it is such a combative position. But I took a lot from him on that tour in how to lead people off the pitch.

“He’s a cracking guy and I think he is going to be so important for England for the next few years. They have a lot of good young players but you need this core of people who have been there and done it and are still playing at the top level. Like Maro Itoje, like Jamie, like George Ford, even Dan Cole and Joe Marler – you need that core of players to buy into what Steve is about and Jamie is going to pivotal to that.”

Jamie George admitted England fell short at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Borthwick urges Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to follow James Lowe’s lead to make most of first England start

13:36 , Luke Baker

Steve Borthwick has urged Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to take inspiration from Irish counterpart James Lowe and get his hands on the ball to make a success of his first England start at Twickenham on Saturday.

Young wing Feyi-Waboso has been promoted to the starting side after a try-scoring cameo off the bench against Scotland in round three.

The 21-year-old has been a breakthrough star of the Premiership season, impressing for Exeter both with his ability to slip through contact and lead the hard outside blitz England are now favouring defensively.

His score at Murrayfield came roaming off his right wing, arriving at the line on the scrum half’s shoulder as he searched for work to create a try-scoring chance.

Borthwick would like to see more of that from Feyi-Waboso on his first start for his country, citing Ireland’s Lowe — one of the world’s best wings — as an example to follow.

Steve Borthwick urges Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to follow James Lowe’s lead on first start

Danny Care keen to ‘have some fun’ if he wins 100th England cap against Ireland

13:23 , Luke Baker

Danny Care was presented with his national academy report in anticipation of his 100th cap and the England scrum half jokes that the assessment made two decades ago is still accurate now.

Care will become the sixth England men’s Test centurion if he steps off the bench this afternoon with his family, including his wife Jodie and three children, all present at Twickenham.

When the squad gathered on Thursday to celebrate the occasion, they were read out the 37-year-old’s hand-written under-18 report that had been obtained by attack coach Richard Wigglesworth.

“Wiggy got handed it at our training camp in York last week and was asked to give it to me. He said ‘there’s no way I’m giving it to him yet. I’m going to have some fun first’,” Care said.

“He did a little bit of a montage of good and bad bits from my career. The report said ‘he lacks a bit of physicality, box-kicking is slightly inconsistent’. I’d say 18 years later it’s still the same!

“The cool line at the end of it was ‘future England player’. There was also ‘he tries a bit too much and makes a few mistakes, but he’ll have a crack’. Wigglesworth had a bit of fun with that and it’s come a full circle. I’m still quite similar, I’d say.”

Danny Care keen to ‘have some fun’ if he wins 100th England cap against Ireland

Talking points ahead of England v Ireland

13:05 , Luke Baker

100 not out

If and when Danny Care steps off the bench at Twickenham, he will become the sixth England men’s player to reach the 100 cap milestone. The enduringly brilliant Harlequins scrum-half made his professional debut in 2003 and even at 37-years-old he is still playing the electrifying rugby that thrills audiences.

One of the game’s most popular characters has done it the hard way too, long playing second fiddle to Ben Youngs and then having to resurrect his career, having been cast into Test exile after the 2018 ‘Black Hole Game’ against Japan.

Not bad for a self-confessed nutritionist’s nightmare who credits a regimen of cookies and saunas for his longevity.

Talking points ahead of England v Ireland

12:49 , Luke Baker

Clash of the titans

It will be a duel to savour when young second row enforcers George Martin and Joe McCarthy go toe to toe. There is a thuggish-ness to both forwards as they look to inflict maximum damage on each side of the ball.

And as they share similar stats across the board – both are 22-years-old, same height, comparable weights and experience – there is a real sense that this could be the first of many battles between the type of menacing tight five forward every team needs.

Martin’s coming of age performance came against South Africa in the World Cup semi-finals, McCarthy’s against France in round one of this Six Nations. Neither will want to give an inch, the type of menacing tight five forward every team needs.

Talking points ahead of England v Ireland

12:31 , Luke Baker

Manny mania

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s inclusion on the right wing at the expense of Elliot Daly should thrill England fans even if the 21-year-old Exeter finisher has played only a handful of professional matches.

Injecting genuine X-factor into the team, Feyi-Waboso has been told to go hunting for the ball in the hope his pace, strength and running lines can make a difference against the champions.

But a cautionary tale can be seen in the similar trajectory of Henry Arundell, who exploded on to the scene amid a flurry of stunning tries but now plays in France and is unavailable as a result. It is a failure of England’s that they were unable to find him an ingoing role and they must ensure Feyi-Waboso’s vast talent is fully realised.

Talking points ahead of England v Ireland

12:18 , Luke Baker

Against all odds

The odds are startling – England are rated 4-1 to win with Ireland 1/5 to continue their grand slam march. It is hard to recall a more lopsided evaluation for a match at Twickenham and Borthwick’s men undoubtedly face a gargantuan task to rebound from their 30-21 mauling by Scotland, a game in which they made 25 handling errors and gifted 22 turnovers, and deny Ireland a fifth successive victory in the fixture.

Murrayfield was the pivotal encounter for England, who must now topple the favourites or France in Lyon to avoid finishing the Six Nations with just two wins for a fourth successive year, a run that would evoke memories of the dark days of the early 1970s and mid 1980s.

Talking points ahead of England v Ireland

12:01 , Luke Baker

The real world champions?

“Let’s be clear on Ireland – right now we can all agree they are the best team in the world,” were the words Steve Borthwick used when assessing England’s round four opponents, adding his voice to a theme that has developed throughout the tournament.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton holds a similar view that has been greeted with indignation in South Africa given the Springboks retained the World Cup last autumn.

It will take the rivals’ two-Test series in July to settle the debate, but for now Andy Farrell’s green machine appear invulnerable as they aim to become the first side to win back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era.

Rory Best explains exactly how Andy Farrell has taken Ireland to the brink of history

11:43 , Luke Baker

Rory Best remembers the speech well. It was 2016, and Andy Farrell had just arrived in Ireland to oversee the defence, regathering himself after a bruising World Cup with England. A disaster of a tournament on home soil had seen Stuart Lancaster and his staff sacked – Farrell, still considered a rising star of the coaching ranks, had a reputation to rebuild.

Joe Schmidt gave him an opportunity; in the eight years since, Farrell has most certainly taken it, first as an assistant, and then as the top man himself.

“Andy came in and said, ‘How can we get better? How can I get more from the players both on and off the pitch?’,” recalls Best, Ireland captain at the time of Farrell’s arrival. “From the first meeting he ever stood up in front of us as an Ireland team back in 2016, he really inspired us because he has presence but also a real awareness of what each individual needs.

“A lot of time you sit in team meetings as a player and you are thinking, ‘What do I need to say that they will be happy with?’. He has challenged the squad to move beyond that and say what they think. And now the people in that room know what everyone is actually thinking instead of a facade you are putting on. He has done an unbelievable job.”

Harry Latham-Coyle interviews Rory Best about what makes this current Ireland side so special:

Rory Best explains exactly how Andy Farrell has taken Ireland to the brink of history

Flawless Ireland have just one question left to answer in England showdown

11:26 , Luke Baker

Perhaps the only minor question left to answer for Ireland comes at fly half. This is not to diminish what Jack Crowley has done by stepping into Johnny Sexton’s shoes. There were genuine concerns ahead of the tournament that Sexton was irreplaceable in the Irish system and as their emotional leader but Crowley has directed the attack to impeccable results

But there’s a nagging feeling that Crowley has not been truly tested yet and that as long as Ireland’s attack is humming along in cruise control, he hasn’t proven he can overcome adversity at Test level. This, of course, is not his fault – after all, it’s unfair to hold someone responsible for playing in a team that’s too good – but if England are to spring an almighty Twickenham surprise, then the route to victory probably runs through disrupting Crowley.

Read Luke Baker’s full preview as we may be about to move a step closer to the answer of whether Crowley really is Sexton’s heir apparent:

Flawless Ireland have just one question left to answer in England showdown

Ireland have cracked the rugby code – but Steve Borthwick’s England have a plan to match them

11:10 , Luke Baker

It has fast become rugby’s great puzzle – how do you stop Andy Farrell’s Ireland? The green giants of the Six Nations march towards history and a second consecutive grand slam with inexorable intent, carrying the confidence and certainty befitting one of the best teams of the modern era. In the last two years, their record reads played 25, won 23, lost two; the last time Ireland lost to someone other than New Zealand or France, Joe Biden had been in office for a fortnight.

How do you beat them? The answer at the World Cup was to produce something resembling rugby perfection. In the All Blacks’ quarter-final win in Paris, New Zealand turned the ball over thrice in 80 minutes; they did not allow Ireland a single scrum feed. Ireland were rattled, ruffled and roughed up, but were the girth of Jordie Barrett’s thigh away from victory; New Zealand still required a remarkable 37-phase defensive stand to cling on at the end.

Good luck England.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full preview of this afternoon’s clash:

Ireland have cracked the rugby code – but Steve Borthwick has a plan to match them

‘This is England. This is Twickenham’ – Jamie George delivers warning to Ireland

10:52 , Luke Baker

Jamie George has warned history-chasing Ireland that his England team are ready to “defend our home” today.

Andy Farrell’s men are hunting a fifth successive victory in the fixture that would place them on the brink of completing back-to-back grand slams – an achievement last managed by France in 1997 and 1998.

England, meanwhile, have been licking their wounds after a comprehensive defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield that leaves them facing another championship of underachievement.

Victory over Ireland would be the highlight of Steve Borthwick’s 20 matches in charge and while the visitors are overwhelming favourites to triumph, George believes the Twickenham factor will level the playing field.

“We believe that we’re going to win. We don’t want anyone, any opposition, to come to Twickenham and have an easy ride,” England’s captain said. “We have respect for them. I can’t emphasise enough how much respect we have for Andy Farrell and Peter O’Mahony’s team. They’ve got brilliant players across the board.

“But this is England. This is Twickenham. This is home. And we’re going to defend our home, like every Englishman would. Ireland have got to come and get the result here. And we’re a team that’s hurting off the back of the Scotland result, hugely motivated and hugely excited about the potential of where we can go. It’s about time we put that out in the field.”

(PA Wire)

England v Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official Nika Amashukeli?

10:35 , Luke Baker

Nika Amashukeli will take charge of England vs Ireland in the 2024 Six Nations.

The trailblazing Georgian returns to the tournament after making history at the World Cup in the autumn.

The 29-year-old became the first referee from Georgia to officiate at the event, and the youngest whistler since Wayne Barnes in 2007 to be appointed to a men’s World Cup panel.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s referee:

England v Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official Nika Amashukeli?

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website