Dominic Solanke injury: Bournemouth striker a doubt for Burnley trip with knee problem

Injured Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke will be assessed ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley, but has not yet been ruled out of the game.

The striker was a surprise absentee for the Cherries' FA Cup exit to Leicester, having picked up a knee injury ahead of the fifth-round tie which required a scan, and has not trained since.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola says Solanke remains in contention but a final decision depends on the last training session before the Sunday game.

He said: “The MRI with Dom went quite well but he has not trained with us. We have one more training session before Sunday so I leave chances open, but it depends on how he manages the pain.

“It’s true he has pain in the knee, at least with the MRI everything is clear, there is nothing strange, it’s a matter of his sensations as today he wasn’t training. Tomorrow I find out if we have a chance with Dom. It’s a matter of if he still feels the pain, or if it’s improved. He will be the one making the decision.

“It’s a situation that isn’t new for Dom. Since the Spurs game away, it’s something that bothers him, he’s been managing it quite well but this week he’s felt more pain.

“We’re trying to help him as much as we can from the medical department. We will try until the end tomorrow and if he’s comfortable he may want to train but we’ll have to see how it goes."